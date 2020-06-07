To the editor:
I am writing in response to a May 19 letter to the editor in which the writer proposed that Congress not approve HR 6697, entitled the “Local Chamber, Tourism and 501(c)(6) Protection Act.”
I am president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Lawrence, serving small and mid-size businesses throughout the Merrimack Valley. And I want to note that this chamber, since the coronavirus impacted residents and forced the closure of businesses, has been actively assisting companies with daily business assistance advisories on relevant, timely and necessary topics including small business financing, workforce development programs, the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program grants for small businesses, unemployment insurance and other matters of concern to both employees and employers.
In addition, the Merrimack Valley chamber has hosted two free webinars each week for any business in need of assistance, in addition to answering hundreds of emails weekly from businesses and the community.
Why do we do this? Simple, we are the one-stop resource for information that small and mid-size businesses rely upon.
Plus, local, state and federal elected and appointed officials have asked chambers of commerce to advise their members of weekly updates on a variety of topics, as noted above.
Yet, the Merrimack Valley chamber is not eligible for the low-interest loan program for small businesses and non-profits, commonly known as the federal Paycheck Protection Program, even though this chamber has not laid off any employee or reduced hours so that we may assist businesses daily.
While many of our non-profit peers are eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, local chambers such as ours, which provide crucial support to the small business and non-profit community, are barred from receiving assistance.
The Merrimack Valley chamber has only four staff members in total. It does not lobby, nor is it a registered lobbyist. It has no political action committee, and it does not contribute to any political candidate or party nor take part in any political campaign.
We believe chambers, like other non-profits, should be eligible to receive the Paycheck Protection assistance for the reasons noted above, and we thank Congresswoman Lori Trahan and other legislators who support this act for recognizing this discrepancy and standing up for local chambers and non-profits.
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud of the service we provide daily to small and mid-size businesses, many of whom are small, family-owned businesses or just starting out, and who rely upon the our chamber as a trusted source for necessary information and assistance.
Joseph Bevilacqua
President/CEO
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce