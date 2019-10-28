To the editor:
I look forward to casting my vote to re-elect Tim Jordan to the Haverhill City Council on Nov. 5.
It is imperative to Haverhill's future to keep representatives on our elected councils and committees who believe in transparency, support public safety, believe in quality public education and understand the importance of economic development.
Indeed, Jordan believes in Haverhill's potential; our future is bright! He works tirelessly in our community to support those who share this vision. His love for this city shows in all that he does.
He provides leadership and experience in bringing people together to solve problems. He asks tough questions and has high expectations for our city as a whole.
I'm thankful for Jordan’s thoughtful, data driven approach and his record of speaking truth to power.
I hope Haverhill voters will join me in re-electing Tim Jordan to the City Council.
Devan Ferreira
Haverhill