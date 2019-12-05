To the editor:
The Student Opportunity Act is a landmark achievement for Massachusetts students that will provide all districts with additional state funding. The greatest increases rightfully will go to the highest poverty districts whose students have the greatest needs, like the Lawrence Public Schools, which has been under receivership since 2011.
Now that our legislation has taken steps toward making funding more equitable, the next education justice battle looming on the horizon is ensuring that students, parents, educators and community members in our most disenfranchised communities, like Lawrence, have a say in the plan to distribute the new funds.
Under receivership, a school committee’s powers to create policy, manage the superintendent's position and oversee the budget are stripped and given to an appointed receiver or board.
In Lawrence, the elected members of the School Committee have been denied the right to review the budget in full detail and have no authority over how monies are used in our schools.
This is a modern-day version of “taxation without representation,” a fundamental injustice happening to my community that is masked behind the education reform movement that promises to “leave no child left behind.”
Such so-called reforms erode our democracy when taxpayers are denied the right to representation due to test-based accountability measures that are affected by more than just what goes on inside a classroom.
The most recent, clear example of outside influences on academic achievement is that Lawrence Public School students are experiencing high rates of trauma after the gas leak explosions.
It has always been the case that a high population of our students struggle with poverty. This alone affects standardized test scores and graduation rates, regardless of how much work teachers are doing in the classroom with our students.
Furthermore, community members have reported concerns under this receivership that range from serious school safety issues, incessant test-prep and testing and zero-tolerance discipline policies, none of which have been able to be addressed by their elected School Committee representatives.
Over the past year, tens of thousands of students, parents, union educators and community advocates across the state have taken action to demand full and equitable funding for public schools in order for school systems like Lawrence to reduce class sizes, increase access to counselors, provide up-to-date classroom supplies and work toward closing the opportunity gap.
Unfortunately my community has no democratic oversight to ensure that the increase in funding will be utilized to fulfill the original intention of this bill and to avoid further funding of testing companies, outside contractors and the school privatization movement.
The passing of the Student Opportunity Act is a big step toward justice and equity for students of color, working-class urban and rural communities, and all students left behind by decades of systemic underfunding.
However, real justice will only be truly realized when democratic control has been restored to schools under state takeover so that our people are empowered and can work collaboratively with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to close the opportunity and achievement gap.
Our future, our schools!
Dr. Marianela Rivera
Vice chairwoman
Lawrence School Committee