To the editor:
Haverhill’s ongoing project to replace “outdated” sodium street lamps with new, eco-friendly LED lights sounds great in premise. From a fiscal perspective, the city would save money on both energy and maintenance costs. Environmentally, having more efficient bulbs would reduce the city’s overall electrical needs and related carbon output.
However, replacing the city’s street lights is, in practice, dangerous and irresponsible. The new lights are not an upgrade, they are incredibly dim and pose a hazard to drivers. Having a dimly lit road naturally prompts drivers to turn on their high beams, and often forget to turn them off. Driving down a back road at night in town has become a miserable experience; often it means to go from being unable to see anything, to the blinding light of high beams motorists are forced to use.
After collecting data on the lumen output of various street lights around town, it was found that the remaining sodium lamps have an output of approximately 5,000 to 6,000 lumens, while the LED lamps have an output of about 3,000 to 4,000 lumens. This was collected from a data set of 13 sodium lamps and 15 LED lights around town. The reduction in light output found from this small data set is incredibly drastic, and places the safety of Haverhill’s motorists and pedestrians at risk.
The LED lights are almost as bright as the proposal to add them. I understand the need for efficiency and environmental conservation, however this should not be at the cost of Haverhill resident’s safety.
Jackson McLaughlin
Haverhill
