To the editor:
The entire nation agrees the death of George Floyd was heinous and deserved notice and action. But are we willing to allow this deplorable act to destroy our entire nation? Are we willing to allow an insurgent movement to overthrow everything our country has bled for and built?
All people matter, and all citizens are granted certain inalienable rights. An insurgent movement has hijacked a legitimate cause in a maneuver aimed to overthrow our constitutional government and destroy the very fabric of our country.
Our Founding Fathers were imperfect. Thus the “great experiment” created with a document designed to grow and evolve with its people.
Those who allow an extreme movement to destroy our distinct culture are embracing a Marxist regime that will erase the uniqueness that is America, and throw away all the rights that come with that — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Our republic is far from perfect, and citizens can and do stand up to change inadequacies.
If you truly see the problem as inherent in the very foundation of the United States, then I suggest you live elsewhere for a while. You’ll be back to embrace Old Glory because, even with her defects and embarrassments, America is still the best place to live. It’s certainly the only one where you will have the right to openly protest its leaders without dire repercussions.
Jeanette Ligouri
Atkinson