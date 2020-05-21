To the editor:
When I won my first election to the North Andover Board of Selectmen in 2008, I thought that I should walk into every meeting with a strong opinion on every issue. I quickly came to realize that wouldn’t necessarily make me a good selectman for my neighbors, but honing my listening skills and doing my homework would.
Yes, I could be loud and passionate on many issues (still am), but I quickly realized that before I could advocate, I’d need to educate.
That’s why I like Laura Bates.
She brings a background that would make her a fantastic advocate for North Andover. An engineer by trade, she’s conditioned to seek out the facts, explore all angles, and come to an informed decision.
Now, I don’t expect that I will always agree with her, but knowing that our elected leaders do their homework and care about getting all the facts is important.
Bates has shown me she will do her homework and gather the facts before during and after forming her opinions.
I think this approach, coupled with her family’s experience being impacted by the Columbia Gas disaster, will make her a powerful voice who can bring a necessary perspective to the Board of Selectmen.
I spent nine years serving as a selectman. I loved it, and while I love my hometown more than ever, I also find politics more disappointing than ever. I want my officials to be people we can respect.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Laura Bates on June 2.
Tracy Watson
North Andover