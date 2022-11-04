To the editor:
I’ve always voted and tried to volunteer my time on local boards and committees. Even after getting elected to the North Andover Select Board, I still never really considered myself political. Serving in the local office has been an eye opening experience on how good people at the Statehouse can mean great things here in the Merrimack Valley.
It’s with this in mind that I’m enthusiastically casting my vote to elect Adrianne Ramos as our next state representative in the 14th Essex District.
Now more than ever we need state legislators who truly understand the role and have the skills to deliver for our district. Some who campaign for this job think they are running for national office. Adrianne knows the true job and how to serve us — her neighbors — best.
Adrianne has spent her campaign talking about issues that our state representative can actually impact. Healthcare, public safety, business development, local aid and partnering with local government: These are all subjects she talks about, provides her position on and is willing to tackle.
We desperately need that in our next state legislator. Now more than ever we need a new state representative who understands the role and will work for all the constituents in the district.
If you do a bit of homework, I hope and believe you see these same strengths in Adrianne. Please join me in giving her your vote on election day or during early voting. She will deliver for the district.
Richard M. Vaillancourt
North Andover Select Board
