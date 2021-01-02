To the editor:
We should all resolve to make 2021 a year to encourage both K-12 and college students to continue their education, and to use their education for the good of the community.
2020 has not been an easy year for both K-12 and college students, and across the country, students have opted to take time off or not to apply to college as a result of the pandemic and the economic downturn.
This past fall term I have seen students at Merrimack College, where I teach, step up to the plate in many ways to use their education for the good of the community. This has included students volunteering to serve as mentors with Big Friends/Little Friends, being a part of Zoom Special Olympics/Young Athletes, working to make literacy videos for Jumpstart for preschool students and even donating their meal dollars toward groceries for local food banks.
The education students I have worked with have focused on creating strong relationships with their K-12 students, including using Zoom and Remind to reach out to students more, and offer more one-on-one help.
As K-12 schools have ricocheted between remote, hybrid and in-person instruction, these relationships have helped keep K-12 students on track and engaged.
I have never had a term where students have volunteered so quickly for programs or to help tutor students, and so many volunteer to be mentors to younger students.
Sometimes during the semester I would send an email to students in our School of Education and Social Policy about a volunteer opportunity and receive responses within minutes, with students eager to help out. At times, so many students volunteered for activities that agencies asked me to stop recruiting students so they could talk to the ones who had already contacted them.
While 2021 promises to be a better year for our educational system, our students, from the K-12 system through graduate school, all need encouragement and motivation to persist.
We can all be part of providing this and encouraging our students to connect to and serve the communities they are part of.
Russell Olwell
Associate Dean, School of Education and Social Policy
Merrimack College