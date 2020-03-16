To the editor:
We must acknowledge the commitment of all clerks, stockers, register personnel, baggers, deli workers, meat cutters, fish mongers, cleaners, maintenance workers, truck drivers, warehouse personal, floor managers and management in general, at all of our local grocery stores.
A huge thank you for all you have done and continue to do during this extraordinary and critical time in our country.
You are a credit to our community and should be held up as a shining example of perseverance and commitment to an overwhelming job.
Working to serve the public is at times a difficult and thankless job, yet you carry on and continue to deliver.
Without you and your continued efforts to help keep us fed we would be in very sad shape indeed.
I heard someone stocking the milk case say “It’s like the day before a blizzard every day” and that sums it up in nine words.
Unfortunately this blizzard is going to be with us for a while, I know we can count on you to see us through to the end.
So again, thank you for all you do.
Dave Bowling
Gloucester