To the editor:
New Hampshire is fortunate to have an excellent public education system, one of the best in the nation. The attack on schools by right-wing Republicans and Free Staters has reached a frightening crescendo here. Confrontations with school boards, teachers, and administrators have recently escalated. Sununu’s own Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, instead of supporting teachers, has led the charge against them.
A vast voucher program was the beginning of this outrageous assault. Your taxes are being diverted to send students to religious and private schools and to home-schooled students. The bill was never sent to the Finance Committee to assess its cost. It seems legislators did not want the public to know the resulting expense. This year, the outlay of tax dollars leaving our public school is about $8 million. This includes the 10% cost to administer this program, the result of a no-bid contract to a Florida company.
Last week Edelblut announced a new Department of Education website to encourage people to inform the department of any teachers deemed to violate the appalling Divisive Concepts law passed by our legislators. An extremist group from Florida has already offered a bounty on the first teacher they think is breaking this law. This foolishness could result in teachers losing jobs and careers. Talk about creating a toxic work environment!
Enough! Stop the effort to dismantle public schools! On Dec. 7 I am voting for Mary Eisner for state representative to help stop these attacks.
Pamela Kirby
Derry