To the editor:
Rep. Lori Trahan has again declared support for the never-ending impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Her assertion that Trump "admitted to pressuring the Ukrainan government to investigate his political opponent and thus interfere with our democratic election" is astonishingly silly.
Trump did not admit any such thing because he did not do any such thing, unless complying with a treaty between the Ukraine and U.S. to cooperate in rooting out political corruption is, in the upside-down world of the left, a high crime or misdemeanor.
Press releases parroting the “squad" may be good enough for fringe radicals. But they are insufficient for those of us in Trahan's district who take Articles I and II of the Constitution seriously.
If Trahan is so confident in the validity of her assertion, she owes a public communication to her constituents that proves that assertion and justifies her support for the continuation of an inquiry.
She can even go a step further and draft an article or articles of impeachment herself and present it in her communication.
While she's at it, perhaps Trahan could spare a word or two regarding the massively corrupt actions of Joe Biden in this Ukraine saga.
Or does she believe that congressional oversight extends only to "the bad guys"?
Matt May
Haverhill