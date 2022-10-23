To the editor:
On Sept. 14, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flew 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The move was met with hysterical hyperbole with some accusing DeSantis of a form of human trafficking.
Martha’s Vineyard is a wealthy, liberal enclave, almost 90% white and is the type of place where manicured lawns don “No Human is Illegal” signs. The year-round population of the island is less than 20,000, swelling to 100,000 in the summer. At the time of the incident the summer vacationers were largely gone, leaving an abundance of housing, including uninhabited mansions; one owned by former President Obama. The island has five elementary schools and is so flush with cash that homeowners pay some of the lowest tax rates in the state.
Still, residents claimed insufficient housing and services for the migrants. And so in less than two days, off the migrants went, but not before residents could virtue signal, take selfies with their new friends and commend themselves for rising to the occasion.
In the weeks following, the machine kicked into high gear, with a class-action lawsuit and investigations from both the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury. But these accusations and investigations only serve to paper over the blatant hypocrisy.
The migrants will eventually be settled in communities like Lawrence and Haverhill. Liberals are never made to suffer the consequences of their progressive policies. They love open borders and believe every human has a right to the freedoms we enjoy, as long as those freedoms are realized in your community.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
