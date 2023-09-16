To the editor:
I am writing in support of Lynette Hickey, who is running for election to the Haverhill School Committee, Ward 5.
Lynette is the mother of four children in our Haverhill schools, and the wife of a veteran and public servant. Lynette is active in the Haverhill High School Site Council and in operating the PTO-sponsored school store at Consentino. She is knowledgeable about how the organization works and sees the children during time at work.
Our School Committee has oversight of and accountability for the school structure, sets the direction in which the organization must go and establishes criteria to determine if its goals and policies are being met. This committee should consider the parents’ role with the school and realize the importance of keeping the family unit in mind. Successful education reform requires innovation on many levels and should include the teachers, parents or guardians, and the School Committee.
Lynette is a devoted mother and a hard-working resident with the hopes of keeping education strong. She is active in her church and volunteers for many city events. She would be an effective and dedicated addition to our School Committee, with complete focus on the betterment of Haverhill education.
I give 100% and total endorsement of Lynette Hickey for the Haverhill School Committee, Ward 5. Our children and parents need bold and courageous leaders representing the family unit and schools.
Jeri Levasseur
Haverhill
