To the editor:
Ballot Question 2 related to dental insurance is a very good move for those who pay into dental insurance. For over 40 years, dental insurance has not kept up with costs. Checking “YES” will finally bring a fair and reasonable change to the benefits for the needs of good dental care.
Consumers be aware the lobbyists for Delta Dental are going to make this sound bad. But the truth will prevail and you, the consumer, can finally get what you pay for, and the funds you do not use will no longer go into the pockets of Delta Dental.
The ballot is for you, the working consumer, and it can return benefits that are not used that in the past your insurance company would keep for their profits.
With the economy being a challenge for all, we can all use more of our hard-earned money to help make for a great smile. This is such an important question. As a dental hygienist trying to meet the needs of our patients, I say please vote “YES” on #2.
Kathleen Lawson
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.