To the editor,
When I first got interested in politics a decade ago, I started to meet some of the local politicians from my town of Hampstead. One of the first people I met was Joe Guthrie.
My first impression of Joe was that he was a kind man but, given his age, he must be someone gliding into retirement. Was I ever wrong. Joe had and still has more energy than most people half his age and he uses that energy for doing good for the people around him.
I have now served with Joe in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for six years and have watched how he kept the interests of the people first and foremost.
One day a few years ago he told me he was running for selectman in Hampstead.
Knowing both Joe’s compassion and energy level, I assumed (correctly) that running for selectman would be in addition to his work in Concord.
In Concord, Joe serves on the Municipal and County Government Committee. What a benefit that combined service makes for us in Hampstead.
He brings the wisdom of local government from all over the state to us in our town.
Joe’s running again for selectman March 8 and I encourage all residents of Hampstead to “Go for Joe!”
Rep. Mark Pearson
Chairman, Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee
Hampstead