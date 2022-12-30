To the editor:
The United States of America is the Land of the Free. This country has always been a country where men and women were free to speak their minds, were free to follow their dreams whether it be regarding education, having a family, buying a home, or something else. The opportunity was there for these people to better themselves and reach their goals through hard work and perseverance .
Unfortunately, in today’s America it is acceptable for people to come to this country illegally and expect that they will be given pretty much everything for free and, in some instances, never work a day in their lives. Keep in mind that paying for all of this will be on the backs of hardworking people, past and present.
I have no problem with those who are truly trying to escape persecution from whatever country, as long as they enter legally. Apparently our current leadership does not share my thoughts.
Andy Melnikas
Barrington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.