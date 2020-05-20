To the editor:
Andover’s annual Town Meeting is scheduled for the end of June, which will be smack dab in the midst of the current high infection rate of the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged our state.
Community spread of this disease is so rampant that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their projections to indicate that 50,000 people who are currently free from coronavirus are going to pick it up over the next couple of months and die from it by Aug. 1. Some of those could be residents of Andover who pick up coronavirus at Town Meeting if it’s held next month.
While our Select Board doesn’t even hold meetings in person, for sound reason, town officials are charging ahead to hold Town Meeting, a mass gathering that violates every form of guidance issued by the National Institutes of Health to prevent spread of this deadly disease.
It would have upwards of 2,000 people in an enclosed space, for several hours at a clip, a mere four weeks from now.
Given the data on this disease and how it spreads even when the most stringent precautions are applied — it spread among people who work in the White House, and their ability to be mitigate spread exceeds anything the town of Andover can do to protect a mass gathering of thousands — it it’s inevitable that coronavirus will spread among residents at Town Meeting. Coronavirus does not care what politicians say. It will do its own thing.
Town officials are waffling on whether to mandate that everyone coming to Town Meeting wear a face mask. We sadly know that in some places, extremists are politicizing the wearing of face masks. These are people who do not care if they are spreading coronavirus to others.
In Andover, it is unclear if the town will have police enforce the wearing of face masks by everyone.
National health officials are now saying that recent studies show social distancing at six feet of separation is insufficient for group meetings. The coronavirus can spread upwards of 30 feet in environments where people are speaking — which is what Town Meeting has lots of.
To our town officials, who say their hands are tied, our Select Board has all kinds of connections to the Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker. Rather than shrugging their shoulders, our board members should work their connections to get the state to allow for postponement of Town Meeting so that attendance is not, for some, a death warrant.
This infectious, deadly virus is going to use every venue presented to spread itself. Town Meeting next month is like putting out a smorgasbord of people in a confined space for it to feast upon. It needs to be postponed until town officials can guarantee residents’ safety. Holding Town Meeting in June will be the height of irresponsibility.
Bob Pokress
Andover