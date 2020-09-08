Trump's plan will damage Social Security
To the editor:
The recent announcement by President Donald Trump declaring a deferral of the 7.65% Social Security payroll tax through the close of 2020 sent shock waves throughout America’s financial world.
And his double-down intention to make the removal of the tax permanent if he wins on Nov. 3 should have removed any doubt from anyone’s mind as to what damage this unhinged “leader” has done, and will continue to do, to our nation and its people if he is re-elected on that date.
No, this wouldn’t mean that Social Security benefits would immediately go away for current recipients or those looking to begin collecting in a few years. And it’s also true that only Congress can make permanent tax code changes.
But if I were a 30- or 40-something worker of either blue or white-collar I’d be feeling the heat to sock away even more of my weekly paycheck into whatever high-yield fund I could find.
If Trump gets his way, a guaranteed amount of monthly cash would not be a fait accompli when you do retire. Or at best it would be drastically reduced. And given the state of much of America’s voting public, can we be totally assured that the GOP won’t have complete executive control next year?
The problem with that high-yield plan is this: try finding any guaranteed safe haven for your weekly savings allotment that gains over 2% or more, with the minuscule interest yield on CDs and regular accounts available right now. These rates are so low that it’s actually counterproductive financially to be a classic saver, as inflation is constantly chipping away at the tiny interest you’re earning.
And even though the stock market and mutuals are supposed to be our primary source of income upon retirement, with their continuous potential for dizzying ups-and-downs (none more so than just earlier this year with COVID-19 rearing its ugly head), the guaranteed buffer of a Social Security check every month is increasingly necessary for most working citizens. That is unless you’re looking forward to a lifetime of frenzied daily checking of unguaranteed stocks and money market returns that aren’t just ensconced in the “nice to have money” category, but is instead almost everything you’ll be living on.
Millions of Americans lost much of their retirement savings in the various recessions and depressions the United States has suffered over the Social Security era, and taking the chance that you’ll be lucky enough to leave the workforce during an economic upswing is potentially foolhardy. And if Trump wins re-election and Congress goes Republican next year, many working citizens will be faced with a very questionable Social Security benefit to help keep them financially afloat when they retire if their savings don’t suffice.
Not to be lost on anyone is the fact that all this unnerving subterfuge is going on with the nation and the world gripped in the death, pain and economic misery of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump spent the first two months deriding the virus and the last three months telling us how it’s all “going away,” even as the September surge now begins a month early.
With tens of millions of displaced American workers, it’s a ridiculous time to tinker harmfully with a program that already faces its $3 trillion in cash reserves being depleted in 2035, and that even Ronald Reagan years ago agreed was untouchable.
Trump’s supporters will stick with their avatar as they have during the horror of the past three and a half years, and indeed many will claim aloud that they aren’t in favor of Social Security anyway, even as they secretly worry about their own economic prospects going forward.
But save for the independently-wealthy, anyone financially inept enough to think that they’re “saving” that 7.65% from Sept. 1-Dec. 31 from their paychecks had better review their portfolios.
Just spend an hour going over your various money accounts and pretend that you had to survive on their yields and nothing else because you’re retiring next week.
And then examine the paucity of both intelligence and human decency that Trump is displaying with this latest gambit to his overly-compliant base.
William F. Klessens
Salem