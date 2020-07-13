Trump ignored Obama’s pandemic manual
To the editor:
President Trump said “the cupboards were bare” of personal protective equipment and ventilators when he took office, but they were bare three years into his administration.
When asked about this he blamed Russia-gate, Ukraine-gate and the impeachment, which is hogwash since there were adequate government resources available to address the need for medical supplies.
Ronald Klain, an Obama White House official who addressed potential pandemic outbreaks, said the Obama administration provided the Trump administration with a 69-page pandemic manual called “Playbook for Early Response to High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Disease Threats and Biological Incidents.” This document was ignored by Trump’s administration.
Additionally, Trump abolished the office for pandemic preparedness in 2018, and cut by 75% a global pandemic monitoring system.
Obama’s pandemic manual references the need for the federal government to procure more personal protective equipment, detect the outbreak, acquire funding and invoke the Defense Production Act at the earliest indication of a pandemic in the world.
It calls for appointment of a single knowledgeable federal official to lead the response effort, which is not an unqualified president or vice president.
Trump said he could not have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Obama administration told Trump and his aides to prepare for a potential pandemic.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry
Bring more attention to flaws in justice system, racial inequality
To the editor:
I would like to express my concern for the way the Derry News has been handling some of the heated topics such as defunding the police and Black Lives Matter.
When there was a rally in the town of Derry at MacGregor Park, the story about it was underneath the fold of the front page.
Above it was a piece written about the police as they gave a blanketed statement that goes against what many are fighting for.
Also, the Black Lives Matter rally drew about 150 people with hundreds driving by and showing their support. It just seems like there was a bit of a priority shift.
This Thursday's paper also has a piece about the integrity of the Derry police.
I find it uneasy that with this, you included a picture of the police which doesn't have a single person of color in the entire shot.
It just seems like there is a bias in the way this newspaper has been reporting on these events that is one of the biggest civil rights protests/movements in history.
I just would like to see more attention brought to how there are flaws in our system and racial inequalities in our community.
The Black Lives Matter gathering saw many citizens screaming "all lives matter," which is racially charged and falls under the racist category.
We also were harassed by a Trump supporter and had Nazi salutes directed at us.
It would just be nice to see better representation of the true status of our lives.
Andrew Nelson
Derry