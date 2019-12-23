President’s interference adversely affects U.S. Navy
To the editor:
As a former U.S. Navy enlisted and officer, I am highly concerned with the interference by the commander in charge of White House chaos in Navy matters.
The commander in charge of White House chaos overruled the Navy’s decision to demote a Navy Seal, Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a dead detainee.
President Donald Trump’s rationale was that he was standing up for our military.
He also overruled the peer review ordered by Rear Adm. Collin Green, head of the Navy Seals, and by doing so undermined the Navy’s chain of command and adversely impacted discipline within the Navy. The peer review would have been conducted by senior Navy enlisted personnel.
The commander in charge of White House chaos, who knows nothing about our military, might have Navy personnel in command second guessing their authority, which could be detrimental to Naval operations in the world and could adversely impact our national security.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry
To the editor:
We are running out of time to seriously tackle climate change, which is already affecting New Hampshire, from rising sea levels and dangerous flooding that endanger homes and ecosystems, to an exploding deer tick population, among other impacts. Clearly, climate change isn’t some distant threat — it’s an immediate crisis that requires urgent solutions. That’s why I support Cory Booker for President.More than a decade ago as mayor of Newark — before many politicians were even talking about climate change solutions — Cory led the largest park expansion in the city in over a century and formed a coalition with other mayors across the country to address climate change. As the chief executive of his city, he viewed every decision he made through the lens of climate change. And that’s how he’ll make decisions as president, because so many aspects of the federal government can play an important role in addressing this crisis. In the White House, Cory will build an economy that is 100% carbon neutral by 2045, creating millions of jobs in New Hampshire and across our country. He’ll also invest in the kind of technology and infrastructure that will power a carbon-free economy. These are just a few of the solutions Cory is proposing, and they’re exactly what our country urgently needs. And it’s a central reason why I will vote for Cory in the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary.
Luke DeMio
Hampstead
Trump shifting the working class to the GOP
To the editor:
The real impeachment message is to voters who supported President Trump: You are stupid. In fact, Democrats think you are really too stupid to have independent thought, let alone determine the direction of the country.
You are dirt under the fingernails, smelly Walmart shoppers. You work paycheck to paycheck, you drink cheap beer and eat at McDonalds.
You’re dumb, you voted for Trump, you don’t understand the world, trade or globalism. You don’t respect our environment. You are not politically correct.
The Trump voter, the deplorable, the working men and women of this country who went out and voted for Trump in 2016 knew something was terribly wrong in Washington, D.C. They wanted somebody to go to the swamp and start looking out for them instead of throwing them under the bus and shipping their jobs to China and Mexico.
You don’t need seven hours of Fox News and 25 talking heads to decipher this.
Trump has transformed the decrepit, dying Republican Party of Washington, D.C. into the party of working class Americans. This is now the party of Trump. This is the “America First” movement.
Now you can grasp why the Democrats are so desperate to nullify this vote and get Trump out. Trump connects with working class people. They don’t.
The working class has been the mainstay of Democratic Party power for the last 90 years.
If Trump wins again, he breaks their chokehold on the working class. It becomes a generational shift.
At all costs, Democrats can’t have that happen.
State Rep. Fred Doucette
Salem, N.H.