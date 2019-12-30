North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.