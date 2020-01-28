Our country needs Elizabeth Warren
To the editor:
I have found myself growing more and more disheartened in the direction of our country.
I have seen our country work more and more for the wealthy and big business, and less and less for people like me.
As a college student, I have seen my student loans grow to levels that will likely take most of my life to pay off. And I see the corruption in Washington time and time again prevent bills that should be passing, like background checks of LGBTQ+ equality, be blocked by private interests crowding out the voice of the people.
That is why this year I decided to get involved in my first political campaign and begin volunteering with Elizabeth Warren — because I know that the issues we are facing cannot be changed with the same approach. These challenges require big, structural change.
For the first time since Donald Trump was elected, I no longer feel disheartened — I feel more hopeful, more energized, and more motivated than ever to elect Elizabeth Warren.
Every weekend when I knock doors and speak with voters, I’m fighting for the values I believe in and helping elect a candidate who will fight for a country that works for all of us.
This election is one of the most consequential in our lifetimes — and it’s going to take every last one of us to get off the sidelines and get in the fight.
With four more years of Donald Trump on the line, we need to elect the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump — Elizabeth Warren.
Join us in doing so, by coming out to your local field office, knocking some doors, and reminding our neighbors what’s at stake.
Our country needs Elizabeth — and we need you to get her there.
Cairnie Pokorney
Derry
Windham board disappointed at not reaching agreement
To the editor:
The Windham School Board is disappointed at not reaching a contract agreement with the Windham Education Association (WEA). We would like to share with the community that ultimately we were too far apart after our offer of $2.2 million net over three years but will continue to support our teachers under current contract language.
The Windham Education Association’s letter to the newspaper, which was published on Jan. 9, was misleading and inaccurate.
WEA’s initial salary proposal was for step raises plus 5%, or about 7% total, each year for four years with no changes to health insurance. This would have increased the district’s costs by more than $6.4 million over four years.
Before mediation, the parties agreed to reduce the district’s contributions to health insurance premiums from the current 90% to 85% and to change the office visit copay from the current $10 to $20 during the new contract. These changes would have saved the district a total of approximately $389,000 over three years.
Unfortunately, the WEA continued to propose huge salary increases before and during mediation. Ten hours into the mediation, WEA proposed salary increases that included step raises plus 3.5%, which would have increased the district’s net costs after the insurance savings by more than $3.2 million over three years.
The board proposed salary increases that, after insurance savings, would have increased the district’s costs by a net of $2.2 million over three years. Thirteen hours into the mediation the WEA reduced its salary proposal in conjunction with smaller changes to health insurance, but examination of the WEA’s cost projections revealed that they had mistakenly underestimated the cost of their proposal by approximately $400,000.
The WEA later made a modified proposal, but it remained hundreds of thousands of dollars more costly than the board’s proposal.
It is false that the board never modified its initial salary proposal. Both parties made their initial proposals in October. The WEA modified its proposals in early November, late November and during mediation. The Board modified its proposals, including its salary and insurance proposals, in November and during mediation.
The WEA’s letter inaccurately suggests that this is the third time in six years that the parties have failed to reach agreement.
The board and WEA negotiated a contract for 2013-16, but voters rejected it at the 2013 annual meeting.
The parties negotiated and voters approved agreements for 2014-16, 2016-18 and 2018-20. The board does not believe that the lack of an agreement for next school year creates an “unstable teaching environment” or is “eroding the school district’s reputation,” as the WEA’s letter asserts.
The board very much would have preferred to reach agreement on a new contract with the WEA for next school year and beyond. However, the board and the administration must balance teachers’ interests with the interests of students, parents and taxpayers.
The WEA’s positions, especially on salaries and health insurance, did not reasonably balance those interests this year. The board hopes that such a balance can be achieved when the parties return to the bargaining table.
The Windham School Board
Keleigh McAllister, Shannon Ulrey, Dennis Senibaldi, Rob Breton & Cynthia Finn