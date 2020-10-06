Climate change will have serious effects in N.H.
To the editor:
We all know that climate change is a serious issue and will come with dangerous consequences. Caused by a steady rise in greenhouse gas emissions, climate change will have serious effects for New Hampshire.
As predicted, the overall temperature of the planet is rising each year. Thus causing dangerous outcomes like wildfires, heat waves, and a change in weather. Predictions show that overtime New Hampshire will have a climate like West Virginia if climate change is not addressed. The state will see warmer months, less foliage, and an increase of intense storms.
If this happens, the rise in temperatures will not only change the environment and the growth of animals and plants, but it will also affect tourism. Foliage is one of the main attractions for tourists in our state and with warmer months the season will be shorter. This will hurt the New Hampshire economy and tourism industry.
Climate change is a big issue and will affect New Hampshire in many ways. These issues go beyond the physical environment and will harm most aspects of our state.
Megan Pardoe
Nashua
Democracy under threat
To the editor:
Trump uses propaganda disinformation against our democratic institutions. He attacks our court systems, the FBI, intelligence agencies, Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in our election, the Ukraine episode, the Justice Department, news media, and our military.
Trump refers to journalists as "enemies of the people," which was a phrase used by Stalin in Communist Russia.
Like other demagogues Trump is trying to impose his distorted will on the public and the press. His wild statements pander to far right radicals who espouse un-American ideology, including the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, who Trump called fine people.
Trump has threatened the use of U.S. military forces to quell protests by U.S. citizens. Members of his administration, Congress and retired generals have expressed grave concern with this attack on our democracy and Constitution.
Trump's distorted rantings and disinformation are similar to past WWII dictators and current dictators who conceal the truth from their countrymen. Trump has lied about contact with Russia, the Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic and a host of other things. The Washington Post reported he lied about 20,000 times during his presidency.
Our democracy is under threat by a demagogic president.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry
Shame on Sununu, Republicans
To the editor:
Shame on Gov. Chris Sununu and all the Republicans in the New Hampshire Legislature for sustaining all 22 of his most recent vetoes, even ones they supported when those bipartisan bills passed the House.
They turned their backs on the people of New Hampshire who need protection from evictions and mortgage foreclosures, paid family medical leave, especially during this COVID time.
Others need an increase in the minimum wage (bipartisan bill), which would still not provide a living wage, but at least some increase, access to dental care for Medicaid enrollees, safety from domestic abusers by closing background check loopholes, and tax relief by allowing towns to increase the amount of renewable energy they can generate, and so many more bills that could have helped average, ordinary working people of New Hampshire.
Additional shame on those Republicans who this week repeatedly interrupted to boo or shout, snuck in beer to day-drink during House Session and stormed out mid-speech.
Not to mention the 40-plus Republican representatives who compromised the safety of the entire legislature, University of New Hampshire students and staff by refusing to wear masks during this pandemic!
Charlie Zoeller
Derry
In support of Josh Bourdon
To the editor:
Poll after poll has shown that the people of New Hampshire are anxious to see legislation passed to stop the corrupting influence of excessive, out-of-state, and secret money in the funding of our New Hampshire elections, and to end our current, unfair gerrymandering system.
And time after time a number of our legislators from Derry have opposed these legislative changes. So I say it is time for a change at the State House. I ask the voters of Derry to use their vote to put public officials into office who have shown that they do listen to the needs of their constituents rather than to party leaders or large donors. Joshua Bourdon, a current Derry Town Councilor is one of those legislators, and he is currently running for New Hampshire Senate.
Many voters know Josh as the voice of reason at our Town Council meetings. We have watched him work for public safety funding, to resolve labor disputes, to establish the Net Zero Task Force and the Solar Farm at the Derry Transfer Station, and to keep all our fire stations open when threatened with shut-downs a few years ago. He has continuously worked to keep our tax rate as low as possible while still providing the services that Derry citizens need.
With Josh’s experience and passion for listening to and supporting community members he will make an excellent Senator for Derry, Windham, and Hampstead. I strongly urge you to get out and vote for Joshua Bourdon for District 19 New Hampshire Senate.
Corinne Dodge
Derry
Lions are ready to serve
To the editor:
The Derry Lions are pleased to announce we had our first in person meeting since the pandemic at the Marion Gerrish Community Center on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. Four members were in attendance, including a new member who recently moved to Derry from Connecticut.
We followed CDC and Marion Gerrish protocols including wearing masks. While Zoom meetings were a good fall back, it is always better to be able to discuss matters in person. We thank Marion Gerrish for allowing us to resume live meetings at the community center where we have been meeting for decades.
We are a small club that is seeking to grow to be able to provide even more support for the Derry community. For those not familiar with Lions, the Derry Lions are the local club that is part of an international organization with over one million members worldwide.
Derry Lions regularly provide eyeglasses and exams for needy residents of Derry. We collect used eyeglasses that are cleaned and repurposed for individuals in developing countries. Thanks to collection boxes at local merchants such as Walmart Optical, Spindel Eye, Nutfield Eye Associates and Derry Public Library we are collecting 75-100 pairs of used eyeglasses per month.
Each spring we sponsor the annual Kids Fishing Derby at Hood Pond on the same day as the Kentucky Derby. We have become an integral part of Derry Derby Days sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. We support other nonprofits in town including the Community Caregivers and Sonshine Soup Kitchen. During the holidays we provide meals for select families in need of a helping hand. Twice a year on a Saturday morning we walk a couple of miles in reflective safety gear to beautify a stretch of road in Derry beginning at the Superintendent of Schools office by picking up trash as an Adopt A Highway project.
To continue these and other projects we need YOU! As with many local volunteer organizations our membership is ageing. We seek men and women who are willing to volunteer a few hours each month or so to improve our community and assist some individuals who require a helping hand. Are you ready for the satisfaction of helping others? Helen Keller who challenged Lions to to take up the cause of blindness once said, "The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves."
We meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Marion Gerrish Community Center. You are always welcome to drop in to view a meeting following MGCC protocols.
For further details about Derry Lions Club please email us at derrylionsclub@gmail.com. For more information about Lions International go to lionsclubs.org/en.
Pete Marcotte
Secretary
Derry Lions Club