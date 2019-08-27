Stop gerrymandering, secret political funding
Gov. Chris Sununu in busy vetoing all sorts of bills.
Recently he vetoed HB 504, a bipartisan call to Washington for a constitutional amendment to end gerrymandering and to allow Congress and the states to put reasonable limits on excessive and secret political funding and spending.
With this veto he gives his support clearly to millionaire and large corporate donors.
Voters all over New Hampshire are sick and tired of watching as millions of dollars are pouring into our state in an attempt to sway the voters of New Hampshire, especially during our first-in-the-nation primary.
Voters are angry with elected officials who then vote for legislation to benefit wealthy elite donors exclusively at the expense of working-class families.
Eighty-two New Hampshire towns, including Derry, have already passed town warrants or resolutions to promote this constitutional amendment. I for one, believe that if Sununu won’t support New Hampshire voters over a small number of very wealthy donors, then we need a new governor.
Despite the governor’s refusal to support HB 504, our New Hampshire legislative call for this constitutional amendment will still be presented to our New Hampshire congressional delegation in Washington.
A governor’s signature is not required for a constitutional amendment, so with or without his approval, New Hampshire will still be the 20th state to call for a constitutional amendment to regulate campaign funding and spending.
The integrity of our democracy demands the passage of this constitutional amendment and the future of our children and grandchildren depend on it!
Corinne Dodge
Derry
Kudos for 'Rest in Peace Red'
I'd like to compliment Kathie Ragsdale and the Granite State News Collaborative for the excellent piece, "Rest in Peace Red" that ran in the July 18 edition of the Derry News.
It is a piece of genuine reporting that told a difficult story from many sides. It humanized someone who had been a feature of our community and then was gone. The quality of the writing was impressive and I would look forward to reading more pieces of this depth in the Derry News.
It seems that every week we see at least one obituary of a young person lost to the opiate crisis. This piece reminds us that every one of those obituaries represents a human being who was once a beloved child and who struggled with many of the same problems we all do.
If your copy of the July 18's paper got recycled without reading this important piece, I urge you to seek it out.
It is one that I will save to share with my students as we learn to write research. All research is gathering many voices together so that we can understand something more deeply. Kathie Ragsdale has offered us a lesson in that very thing.
Thanks for publishing this important piece.
Cathleen Stuart
Londonderry
Congress needs to address climate change
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019 is a bipartisan bill in Congress that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 12 years and 90% in 30 while helping the poor and growing our economy without raising taxes.
It uses the Carbon Fee and Dividend with Border Carbon Adjustments approach to address climate change, so it corrects the fundamental problem at the scale required and has a global reach. The bill has 60 cosponsors, but many more are needed.
We can each help get this legislation passed by sending a Congress a simple email or making a few quick calls, and Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) makes it easy. To send an email, go to cclusa.org/write and enter your contact information. Your representative and two senators will be identified and a suggested message body created for you. Just hit the submit button and you are done!
Calling Congress is nearly as easy and more personal. Go to cclusa.org/call and enter your contact information. The page will provide the phone numbers for your three Congressional members with a sample script that you can read.
When you call, you'll either reach a friendly person who will listen politely, or a voicemail recording. Either way, just read the script! Then check the "called" button after each call so CCL counts it for reporting purposes. This is easy, but you'll feel better the rest of the day for having done it!
Share this with friends and family to amplify your impact.
This bill will send a powerful price signal that will drive the innovation and individual energy decisions of every business, government, and seven billion people as needed to address the problem at the scale required. This is the beneficial approach almost every economist agrees is the least-cost, most effective, and most equitable.
Please add your voice now, and consider joining the CCL mailing list to learn more: cclusa.org/join.
John Gage
Windham
Beware the danger of social media
We are electing unqualified people to political offices based on their ability to master the output of social media outlets Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
The newest group in Congress exhibit this dangerous phenomenon, with greenhorn Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the group leader, which includes leftist anti-American anarchists Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib who hate America.
These people and their followers could become a "fifth column" in the U.S. The anti-Americanism spewed by these Democratic agitators might get President Donald Trump reelected. Trump's comments about the four congresswomen are not racist. In his carelessly inarticulate way he called out their anti-Americanism.
Ocasio-Cortez has 4 million Twitter followers she instantly contacts and influences with her anarchistic and anti-American views.
Other politicians, including Beto O'Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Peter Buttigieg and Kamala Harris have developed large numbers of Twitter followers, and they are unqualified candidates for president.
President Donald Trump, who spews venomous rhetoric at times, instantly accesses about 60 million followers on Twitter.
The problem with social media is followers can be quickly contacted and mobilized for an effort, which might be detrimental to our country. Dictators of the world have been experts in contacting and mobilizing the masses for dire purposes.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry