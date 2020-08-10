N.H. needs leader who supports women's healthcare
To the editor:
Like anyone watching Gov. Chris Sununu and Commissioner Lori Shibinette’s public health updates these past few months, I understand the importance of a focus on the immediate health care spotlight: testing, personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, and health care access to name a few.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, women across New Hampshire are at risk of losing employer-sponsored health insurance.
Meanwhile, the reproductive health care centers that thousands of women turn to for cancer screenings, STD testing, prenatal care, birth control, and more are overworked and underfunded.
For these women, the coronavirus has added another burden to already limited access to care.
To make matters worse, we’re living during the most dangerous presidency for women’s health care in the last three decades, with little state leadership from our governor to push back.
It’s more important than ever to have a governor who will fight to protect access to reproductive care.
That’s why I’m proud to support Dan Feltes for governor. Dan has spent years defending access to reproductive services across the state.
As one of the writers of New Hampshire’s state budget, Dan fought to provide resources to women's health centers losing funding as a result of President Donald Trump’s Title X gag rule.
And, while Gov. Sununu voted against Planned Parenthood funding and supported anti-choice justices, Dan continuously fought for funding and supported a woman’s right to choose.
Come November, we need leadership that refuses to make women’s healthcare a secondary concern.
Erin McNeill
Londonderry
Send a delegation to Washington that votes for N.H.
To the editor:
Our delegation fights for California, not New Hampshire.
I was appalled to see the other day that New Hampshire’s Sen. Jeanne Shaheen votes 96% of the time with Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California, and that Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Ann Kuster vote 99% and 100% of the time, respectively, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco.
I’m not sure the moderate, middle-of-the-way suburban voters of New Hampshire would very much appreciate our federal delegation voting in line with California politicians. We should have members of Congress that will put New Hampshire first when casting their votes.
Key highlights of their record of siding with California over the Granite State have taken place in the last few months. Sen. Shaheen joined the rest of the Senate Democrats in unnecessarily delaying the Paycheck Protection Program.
Our members of the United States House of Representatives, Chris Pappas and Ann Kuster, recently voted in lock step with the rest of Congressional Democrats to give stimulus checks to illegal aliens, infringe on New Hampshire’s voter integrity laws, and spend $3 trillion in Nancy Pelosi’s latest Christmas Tree bill.
This November we should elect members of Congress that fight for New Hampshire, advocate for what the Granite State needs, and be a voice of reason in a Congress dominated by California and New York.
Jodi Nelson
Derry
Messmer's qualifications would be asset on Exec. Council
To the editor:
Mindi Messmer is a small business owner and a licensed professional geologist with a master’s degree in a public-health related field.
She has the science-based qualifications to tackle some of our most challenging environmental issues from the climate crisis to making clean air and water a human right.
As a member of the Governor’s Council, she will be overseeing important state contracts and appointments to the courts and state agencies. We want someone that cares deeply about our environment and has the background in science and data making these informed decisions.
During her time as a state representative, Mindi sponsored a bill that led the state Department of Environmental Services to enact the strictest PFAS protections for our drinking water in the country.
Environmental values should be one of the strongest qualities in vetting a candidate for office and Mindi has tirelessly shown them both in an out of public service.
Whether it be founding the New Hampshire Water Alliance to educate New Hampshire communities about harmful pollutants in our drinking water or providing consistent and accurate information about the latest COVID-19 updates, Mindi uses her knowledge of the environment and data in a thoughtful, scientific way.
In today’s political climate, science denial has profound consequences, as can be seen in the responses to the pandemic and climate crisis. Please vote for Mindi for New Hampshire Executive Council for evidence, data-driven, science-based decisions.
Joe Feole
Salem