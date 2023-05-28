METHUEN – The way Izzy LeVasseur was dealing this weekend, Methuen High had a two-pronged chore in Saturday night’s Methuen Invitational title match:
Limit the Amesbury High offense as much as possible while capitalizing on the Rangers own opportunities against LeVasseur.
The defending Division 4 state champion Red Hawks let neither happen, avenging last year’s finals defeat with a 6-3 victory for the 2023 Invite title.
“Friday night (against North Andover), I thought she was great hitting her spots,” said Rangers coach Jason Smith. “We did a good job of getting the bat on the ball (Saturday night), we just didn’t take advantage of our chances.
“That’s a very good team. They hit the ball. And we just didn’t get the hits when we needed them.”
LeVasseur, who fanned 19 in the semis, struck out 13 Rangers in the five-hit championship win. She beat Mackenzie Yirrell, who fell to 8-4 for 13-7 Methuen.
The Red Hawks’ junior got her team on the board in the first with a deep RBI triple to left field, trotting home on Alexis Leblanc’s single to make it 2-0.
Methuen manufactured one in the second when Brooke Tardugno walked, stole second, moved to third on the errant throw and scored on a wild pitch.
The Rangers took a 3-2 lead in the third as the gritty Tardugno delivered a two-out, two-strike, two-run single.
But that’s where the Methuen fun ended. LeVasseur closed the game, nailing down 12 straight outs – albeit one on a strange play as Bella Monsanto tripled, was obstructed rounding first and was called out trying to score.
Meanwhile, Amesbury put up two in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take charge.
Monsanto and Colleen McNamara had two hits each for Methuen, which now hopes to remain in the top eight teams among the Division 1 state power rankings. That would mean a chance at two home playoff games for the program that reached the Final Four a year ago.
Warriors take consolation game in ninth
If Andover High needed a confidence boost as it preps for states, the Warriors got it, defeating rival North Andover, the No. 12 team in the most recent rankings, 5-4, in nine innings.
The teams were knotted at 3-3 into the decisive frame.
Ava Vieira blooped a double to start things for the Warriors. Adelaide Weeden’s single was misplayed, allowing Vieira to score. Weeden moved to third on a ground out and scored on Alyssa Sellinger’s sac bunt.
The Knights, now 12-7, weren’t done. Jess Mangiameli beat out an infield hit and moved to second on an error. Eliza Rousseau saved the Warriors from potential disaster with a great grab on a liner to center. Jenna Roche’s RBI hit sliced the margin in half, but the Warriors buckled down – again with great defense – as Sellinger, at third, stabbed a hot shot and fired to first to lock up the win and end the Andover regular season on a high at 8-12.
