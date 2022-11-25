Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at Liberty Flames (3-3)
Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces the Delaware State Hornets after Darius McGhee scored 21 points in Liberty's 55-44 win over the Bradley Braves.
The Flames have gone 2-1 at home. Liberty is third in the ASUN with 16.8 assists per game led by Colin Porter averaging 4.5.
The Hornets are 0-4 on the road. Delaware State allows 77.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: McGhee is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Flames. Brody Peebles is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Liberty.
Brandon Stone is shooting 65.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets. Khyrie Staten is averaging 15.5 points for Delaware State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
