DALLAS — The Mavericks generated significant discussions during the NBA’s pre-draft lottery and combine in Chicago.
After news that Dallas’ mini-tank succeeded at helping keep the No. 10 overall pick this year, many then speculated about how the Mavericks could use their rare lottery status to upgrade the roster around Luka Doncic this offseason.
Might that include adding a top rookie?
The Dallas Morning News surveyed 10 draft prospects at the combine who could be available at No. 10 or fit the Mavericks’ needs for defense, production on the wing and frontcourt depth.
Here’s what they had to say about their potential fits in Dallas and with Doncic.
Anthony Black, Arkansas
— Age: 19
— Position: Guard
— Height/weight: 6-6, 210 pounds
— What to know: After a standout high school career at Texas' Coppell and Duncanville, Black shined during his freshman year at Arkansas, averaging 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 blocks across 36 games.
— What he said: “[Luka is] one of the best players in the game, and he’s still young, so you know, it would be cool to play with a dude like that and kind of get to learn from him, even though he’s a little bit older. Just kind of learn from him, play alongside of him — yeah, playing for the home team would be cool.”
Gradey Dick, Kansas
— Age: 19
— Position: Guard
— Height/weight: 6-6, 204 pounds
— What to know: Boasting a smooth shooting motion and diverse offensive range, Dick shot 48.4% from inside the arc and 40.3% from three in 36 games during his freshman season at Kansas.
— What he said: “The possibilities could be endless, and just a fun play style. The way [Luka] plays is just phenomenal in and of itself, but the way he can stretch the floor and the way he can score the ball but also find guys around the perimeter — [those are] positions where I could potentially be.”
Keyonte George, Baylor
— Age: 19
— Position: Guard
— Height/weight: 6-4, 185 pounds
— What to know: After playing three of his four high school seasons in Lewisville (Texas), George earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors by averaging 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.6 minutes a game at Baylor.
— What he said: “Nothing’s better than being home. I stayed home for college, and if I have that ability to stay home for the big leagues, it’s going to be a big-time blessing. I’m going to have people that are just a drive away to come watch the games [and] just have that supporting cast around me. It’s definitely going to make me really, really comfortable knowing I’m not just doing this for myself, but showing people from back home that it’s really possible. There’s a lot of Dallas people here [in the draft], and we’re doing it, so I think we just lead the way, for sure.”
Mike Miles, TCU
— Age: 20
— Position: Guard
— Height/weight: 6-2, 195 pounds
— What to know: The Dallas Morning News’ 2020 Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Miles finished his junior year at TCU with career-high averages in scoring (17.9 points per game) and shooting (49.7% from the floor) and a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament second round.
— What he said: “I was at the parade when the Mavs won a championship, but it was kind of difficult for me because I was a LeBron fan, too, but obviously being from Dallas I had to go with the home team. I was at the parade, and I’ve been celebrating them since I’ve been in Dallas, so it’s been fun.
“I have [thought about playing for the Mavericks]. Who wouldn’t want to play with Luka? He’s one of the best players, maybe a top-5 player in the league. He’s a great player. He passes the ball. He leads, so obviously going to Dallas would be good, but playing with a special player like that and being able to learn from him, pick his brain on stuff, it would be good.”
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
— Age: 19
— Position: Forward
— Height/weight: 6-9, 213 pounds
— What to know: Miller averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds in 24 games last season with the NBA’s prep team, G League Ignite, from which the Mavericks traded up to draft guard Jaden Hardy in the 2022 second round.
— What he said: “Playing with Luka would be great. He likes to get his teammates involved. He’s a good distributor. He’s a remarkable player. Playing alongside him, I feel like that would be good for me. I feel like that will be good for my development, and I feel like Luka needs someone to help him defend, run the floor, throw lobs to, just be that young guy, young piece to add to this Mavericks team. I’d be willing to embrace my role with whatever they need me to do, so that would be dope.”
Marcus Sasser, Houston
— Age: 22
— Position: Guard
— Height/weight: 6-1, 196 pounds
— What to know: A 2019 Red Oak (Texas) graduate, Sasser finished his senior year as a 2022-23 first-team All-American and the nation’s best shooting guard one season after a toe injury cut short his junior season.
— What he said: “The thing I bring to the team is just my competitive nature in and out every day, the chip on my shoulder, just giving the team the energy, being a floor spacer and aggressive point of attack on the defensive end. Playing in Dallas, it’ll be great. It’s like playing in my own backyard, so that would be something that I’ve dreamed of, really, and it will be great to play in that atmosphere in front of my hometown fans.”
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
— Age: 22
— Position: Forward
— Height/weight: 6-10, 235 pounds
— What to know: A 2019 Richardson (Texas) Pearce graduate, Timme finished his high-profile Gonzaga career as a three-time consensus All-American, including first-team honors during his 2022-23 senior season.
— What he said: “I’m a big Dirk fan. That was my favorite player growing up. I’m a huge Mavs fan. … It’s just one of those things like I was a fan growing up, and now I’ve got to find a place where they value me and I value them.”
Jarace Walker, Houston
— Age: 19
— Position: Forward
— Height/weight: 6-7, 249 pounds
— What to know: Walker ranked as Houston’s second-leading scorer (11.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.8) as a freshman during the Cougars’ ascent to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
— What he said: “I feel like it could be nice. [The Mavericks] have a really good backcourt out there. Obviously you don’t know what’s happening this offseason, but I mean I feel like I could fit almost anywhere just because of the versatility I bring, especially on the defensive end. Being able to knock down shots and being that extra perimeter defender they need, I feel like my role there could be effective.”
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
— Age: 19
— Position: Guard
— Height/weight: 6-2, 195 pounds
— What to know: One year after finishing his senior season at Richardson as The Dallas Morning News’ Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Wallace is a two-way force ready to follow Garland (Texas) native Tyrese Maxey’s path from Dallas to Kentucky to the first round of the draft.
— What he said: “That’ll be fun, staying in the hometown, achieving big dreams and just making the city proud. I feel like we’ll be able to pack out every arena. … On defense and as a leader, I’ll be able to knock down open shots and create for other teammates.”
Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
— Age: 19
— Position: Wing
— Height/weight: 6-6, 204 pounds
— What to know: A 2019 UIL state champion with Faith Family Academy, Walsh spent his freshman year at Arkansas flashing his defensive tenacity and versatility while starting 22 of his 36 games.
What he said: “Growing up in Dallas, it was like, ‘Yeah, you’re going to a Mavs game. You have to go to a Mavs game.’ Cowboys is a different story, but Mavs, you’ve got to love the Mavs, so I grew up watching them, for sure. … That would be an honor, and if it shakes out that way, I would be happy to be back in my hometown in Dallas.”
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
