Get your sunblock and grab a beach chair! This two-unit, fully furnished and wonderfully updated beach cottage sits just steps away from blissful Seabrook Beach, N.H. With charming details, low maintenance needs, and lots of parking, it provides the perfect beachfront lifestyle.
Nestled at 15 Lawrence Street, and out of the flood zone, the home features a front unit with three bedrooms and a rear unit with two bedrooms. Each offers a spectacular porch space, an open concept kitchen and living room, a full bathroom, and an in-unit, full size LG washer/dryer.
Entering the completely fenced property, the first unit is bright and airy, with pretty whitewashed paneling and luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
The eat-in kitchen has been updated with quartz countertops and a deep, oversized stainless steel sink. There is also a new, three-door refrigerator and a new gas range and microwave. This space is open to living room, with access out to the fantastic three-season porch with jalousie windows.
Down the hall are three generously sized bedrooms, along with a full tiled bathroom, a linen closet, and a laundry closet.
The second unit boasts almost all the same details with a twist of the layout, as the two bedrooms lead off of the living room, and the spacious rear porch is heated.
A rare bonus with this home is the large, dry basement, accessed through a side bulkhead.
It would make for a great workshop, or simply a coveted space for storing all those beach toys.
Additionally, the home features central air conditioning, natural gas heating and cooking, and outdoor showers. Plus, it’s only two lots to the beach right-of-way!
Other updates include new siding, a new roof, updated electric, and new water heaters.
And, don’t forget, all that off-street parking. There is space for at least six vehicles.
Overall this is a beautiful beach home in an outstanding location with absolutely superb amenities. A great place to bring family and friends! You could easily convert to a single family home. It would also make a great rental property, if that were what you’re searching for. Just don’t let this opportunity pass you by!
Income tax-free Seabrook Beach Village is a close-knit neighborhood prized for its access to the family-friendly beach, respect for the environment, and nearby famed restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and major commuter routes. It is less than an hour to Boston, and only 20 minutes from Newburyport or Portsmouth.
Marketed by Jacqui Coons of Carey & Giampa Realtors at $949,000, you simply must see this home in person. Appointment-only showings will take place today and tomorrow, April 11 and 12. Masks are required. Call to schedule at 603-490-2511.
Offers will be due by tomorrow, April 12, at 8 p.m.
For more information you can also email Jacqui at jacquicoons@comcast.et or visit
AT A GLANCE
Where: 15 Lawrence Street, Seabrook, N.H.
Designed for: Anyone looking for a great low-maintenance beach home or rental property
Price: $949,000
Listing agency: Jacqui Coons, Carey & Giampa Realtors, 603-490-2511, jacquicoons@comcast.net, www.careyandgiampa.com