ANDOVER — Due to weather concerns, Andover Day has been postponed from Saturday of this week to Sunday, Sept. 22, according to town officials.
Rain and heavy wind expected in the forecast for Saturday led to the decision to move the date of the town's largest outdoor event, said Phyllis Riordan of the Andover Business Community Association, the group that hosts the event each year.
Riordan said the tents set up at the event are only able to sustain winds of up to 25 MPH.
Due to the date change, Riordan said there is no guarantee the Farmers' Market will make an appearance at the event.
"This Saturday is normally their last Farmers' Market. They don't go any further than past Andover Day," she said, adding that it's uncertain whether they would be able to stretch it two more weeks.
Andover Day will take place on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The day will feature some 215 vendors, live music, food and more. Cars are prohibited on Main Street between Elm Street and Punchard Avenue. Admission is free.
Riordan said this is the first time in the history of the event it has been rescheduled.