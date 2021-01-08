Bestsellers  

"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett claimed the No. 1 spot on the fiction bestsellers' list last week.

 Penguin Random House

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 2, as compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide

Fiction

1: "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 4

2. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor). Last week: 13

3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 3

4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 1

5. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine). Last week: 2

6. "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: 5

7. "The Mystery of Mrs. Christie" by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark). Last week: —

8. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Atria). Last week: 12

9. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 7

10. "Hush-Hush" by Stuart Woods (Putnam). Last week: —

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 2

3. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 5

4. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again" by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson). Last week: 13

5. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 7

6. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 3

7. "The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes" by Ashley Craft (Adams). Last week: 22

8. "Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (D&D Rules Expansion)" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast). Last week: 33

9. "Plant Over Processed: 75 Simple & Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Nourishing Your Body and Eating From the Earth" by Andrea Hannemann (Dey Street). Last week: —

10. "Eat Smarter: Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life" by Shawn Stevenson (Little, Brown Spark). Last week: —

— Tribune News Service

