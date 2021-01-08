Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 2, as compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide
Fiction
1: "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett (Riverhead). Last week: 4
2. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue" by V.E. Schwab (Tor). Last week: 13
3. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central). Last week: 3
4. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham (Doubleday). Last week: 1
5. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline (Ballantine). Last week: 2
6. "Deadly Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown). Last week: 5
7. "The Mystery of Mrs. Christie" by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks Landmark). Last week: —
8. "Anxious People" by Fredrik Backman (Atria). Last week: 12
9. “Daylight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central). Last week: 7
10. "Hush-Hush" by Stuart Woods (Putnam). Last week: —
Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown). Last week: 1
2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown). Last week: 2
3. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (Dial). Last week: 5
4. "Forgiving What You Can't Forget: Discover How to Move On, Make Peace with Painful Memories, and Create a Life That’s Beautiful Again" by Lysa TerKeurst (Nelson). Last week: 13
5. "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House). Last week: 7
6. “Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter). Last week: 3
7. "The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook: From Delicious Dole Whip to Tasty Mickey Pretzels, 100 Magical Disney-Inspired Recipes" by Ashley Craft (Adams). Last week: 22
8. "Tasha's Cauldron of Everything (D&D Rules Expansion)" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast). Last week: 33
9. "Plant Over Processed: 75 Simple & Delicious Plant-Based Recipes for Nourishing Your Body and Eating From the Earth" by Andrea Hannemann (Dey Street). Last week: —
10. "Eat Smarter: Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life" by Shawn Stevenson (Little, Brown Spark). Last week: —
— Tribune News Service