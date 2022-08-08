Tweetings, fellow birders – and thanks for flying in to read this column!
Boy, time passes quickly. Soon the poor kids will be back in school (sorry Caden and Mason). Hence, before summer sinks below the horizon, I thought we’d head back to the beach for one more dip. So this week we’ll be taking a look at some fun-loving characters you might see frolicking in the waters alongside your fishing boat.
Cape Cod is simply beautiful, as it has so much to offer as far as wildlife goes. If you’re out there, or at any other similar location along the East Coast, you might come across a pinniped, meaning “fin or flipper-footed.” This describes mammals of a certain appearance, which includes our subject for today: Seals.
I’m sure many of you have witnessed them resting along the shore or on the rocks in the bay, perhaps even cruising past the jetty, begging for a fish. For our purposes, I’d like to discuss four particular versions of this wonderful animal, two of which are fairly common to see this time of year.
The harbor seal, a relatively small species measuring around 4 to 6 feet in length, sports a slick coat which is typically brown, tan or gray. It has large dark eyes, a rounded head, v-shaped nostrils, and adults (on average) weigh anywhere from 150 to 300 pounds. By way of their four flippers they actively hunt, preferring fish including salmon, shad, mackerel and cod. They tend to be solitary except for during the breeding season, although still not gathering in exceptionally large numbers.
The female’s gestation period is around nine months, and she will give birth on shore to nursing pups which are capable of swimming within a few hours. Harbor seals, although coastal, may also dive as deep as 1,000 feet or more. (Hold your breath.)
The gray (grey) seal is probably the largest you’ll see in this particular area. Males (or bulls) can reach 7 to 8 feet in length and be nearly 700 pounds, with the females (or cows) 5 to 6 feet in length and weighing in at over 400 pounds. Possessing wide w-shaped snouts, the coat of the male is darker than the female’s, with multiple patches or blotches. When hauled, they congregate in large numbers for rest or breeding, moving along the shore in an awkward caterpillar-like fashion.
The vibrissae, or whiskers, aid while hunting fish, some of its favorites being herring, wrasse and skates. The front flippers of the gray seal also have five sharp claws which allow it to grasp terrain and tear food. (Hey, who needs a knife and fork anyway?).
The harp seal, although not as common in New England as our first two species, is another character definitely worth mentioning. With piercing black eyes and silver-gray fur, it makes for a lovely viewing specimen both on land or in the water. A noisy character which yells, mumbles, warbles and growls, the coat of the pup is snow-white for the first few weeks before it molts. They are also known as the saddleback seal due to the black mark on the back of some adults, often resembling the shape of an upside-down “U.”
Their diet is mainly fish and invertebrate, in some areas also consisting heavily of krill. While diving, the harp seal can remain underwater for more than 20 minutes! (People: Do not try this at home.)
Finally, the hooded seal – named so because the male has an inflatable hood which it can blow out of its nasal cavity. (Again, do not try this at home.) It is designed for attracting mates and warding off both competition and predators, which I imagine would definitely work in most cases.
The body is silver or white, coupled with black patches or spots, the head darker and free of further markings. Pups are known as “blue-backs” due to their white underside and blue-gray coats, which they lose during their first molt a little more than a year after birth.
Hooded seals are usually found on drifting pack ice in the North Atlantic and Arctic Ocean, as they prefer deeper waters and colder climates, so odds are you won’t catch a view of one this summer, but if you do, please snap a picture for the rest of us.
Let’s “seal” (ugh) this article with my traditional final note: In all seriousness, seals can be dangerous animals, despite their sweet faces, so please always keep a safe distance while observing (at least 100 feet away or more). Seals also carry diseases which can be fatal to humans and should therefore never be fed, petted or touched either inside or outside the water. It is also illegal to interfere with them in any way, as they are guarded under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972.
Knock knock! Who’s there? Joke! Joke who? Bad joke:
Q: What kind of pinniped loves chocolate eggs?
A: An “Easter” Seal.
Happy birding – and seal watching.
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
