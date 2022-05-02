This is the second part of a two-week exploration of 12 birds you may see in your backyard and what feed will attract them.
1. Tufted titmouse: Upon first glance, you might assume this bird is a little gray blue jay. Not so. This songbird is a member of the chickadee family, and is similar in size. Their call is high-pitched (de-de-de-de-de!) and they are found throughout the Central and Eastern United States. Usually a year-round feeder, they have been known to fly south in certain regions, so keep your fingers crossed.
Their coloring is gray on the back and tail, with a short crest and black beak, and the breast is white, with brown markings on the underside of the inner wing (just like a chickadee). They enjoy millet, as well as small nuts, and tend to be shy around feeders. But don’t despair: Once you gain their trust, I’m sure you’ll become great friends.
2. White-breasted nuthatch: You may see this odd little bird on a tree first, creeping and hopping up and down the trunk, searching for insects. Their large heads and sharp beaks are designed for this purpose, although they’ll always stop in for a few seeds.
They have a black band across their head, with a gray back and white breast (obviously). There is a patch of brown on the underbelly, and the tail is somewhat short. Their call is blunt and repetitive (dat-dat-dat-dat-dat!) and they tend to nest in the same location year-round. They are also partial to sunflower seeds and nuts, as well as suet (animal fat). They are found all across the country, except for some extreme regions in the South. If you see them creeping around, don’t be alarmed. They’re just looking for a quick snack.
3. Dark-eyed junco: A member of the Sparrow family, this bird can be found all across North America. It flies south for the winter in many locations, so odds are it may only be a visitor to your feeder in certain months. Its call is a high-pitched “chip-chip-chip-chip-chip!” and is voiced in a rapid and continuous manner.
The Junco can be found at both feeders and on the ground, preferring small seeds such as millet. The head and body is grayish black, with the beak short and the breast white. The female can be lighter in shades or degree, mixed with browns both dark and light. There are many subspecies of this breed, varying in color depending upon their habitat. Odds are good they’ll pay you a visit, so be sure to make them feel welcome if they do.
4. American goldfinch: One of the most spectacular birds you can ever see, the American goldfinch is a common visitor during the summer months (migrates in winter). It has a great preference for thistle seed, and will often target feeders offering this treat exclusively. Their call is rapid and high-pitched, often sounding half a dozen times or more at once (di-di-di-di-di-di!).
The coloring of the bird is striking. The male is bright-yellow gold on the body and back, with black wings and a black patch on the head, while the female is a darker yellow on the body with black wings, lacking the darker patch above the eyes. Faint white stripes can be seen throughout the wing and tail portion, and the beak is short and stout. The goldfinch is found throughout all of North America, and is the state bird of Iowa, New Jersey and Washington.
5. Red-winged blackbird: A very interesting visitor to backyard feeders, the male version of this bird is known for its brilliant red patch and yellow wing bar. These are clearly visible while at rest or in flight, with the remainder of the body being a shiny black color. The female has a brown body with a white-streaked head and stout beak, and the call of these birds can be a throaty “Oh-la-LEEE!”
They are found throughout all of North America, and even some portions of Central America. They do fly south for the winter, so expect them in the summer months in Northern states. More suited to ground-feeding, they prefer cracked corn and suet, but also eat berries, plant seed and insects.
6. Downy woodpecker: — Knock, knock! Who’s there? Downy. Downy who? Downy woodpecker, that’s who! Yes, you’ll be able to hear them before you see them. Just follow the bill-hammering drum sound. The last on our list of bird buddies, they may be the most interesting of the bunch. Found all over North America, this noisy neighbor nests in dead tree cavities it creates, and is a casual visitor to backyard feeders, preferring suet and peanut butter. These can be provided in a special metal feeder hung from a tree branch that has openings on the top, bottom and sides.
The woodpecker will hang on to this structure and snack away, without worry of falling to the ground.
Male and female of the species are nearly identical in appearance, with black-and-white streaks, as well as spots across the head, wings and back, and the belly is a pure white, with the bill sharp and very strong. The only difference is a red patch, which is worn by the male on the back of the head. The species is similar to the hairy woodpecker, but smaller and with a different bill length.
They forage in trees, picking at bark, and are seen at feeders most often in winter. However, if you send them a suet invite, I have a feeling they’ll show up anytime.
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
