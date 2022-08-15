Tweetings, fellow birders – and thanks for flying in to read this column. It’s time to take a look at our state mascot, the black-capped chickadee.
Massachusetts and Maine actually share the same state bird, which makes sense as they were one state until 1820. This chickadee is arguably the cutest little songbird that has ever lived. It’s a true and trusting friend as well, being the one fluttering visitor that might actually eat out of your hand.
The black-capped chickadee lets out a comforting two-note call – a high soft whistle followed by a lesser tone (DA-da). The head of this tiny bird of course sports a black cap and bib, with white patches along the sides of its teeny face. Its feet, back and tail are gray, the underbelly white with rusty brown on the flanks, the wings are rounded, and the beak dark and short.
The chickadee is 5 to 6 inches in total length, and it weighs in at less than an ounce. Males are a bit larger than females. A nearly identical species, the Carolina chickadee, can be distinguished by its mildly paler feathers. But it’s usually not found in the upper northern states. The black-capped also has white edges along its wing feathers, and the two birds’ calls are slightly different, with the Carolina’s vocalization being quicker and in a higher pitch. However, where territories overlap they may mimic each other’s songs.
Moving along, the diet of this bird is varied, heavy on seeds and berries in the winter, but comprised mainly of insects and caterpillars during the summer. They enjoy black oil sunflower seeds from your feeder, which they may cache (hoard) for weeks at a time, even remembering their hiding location nearly a month later. During colder months they flock together, doing so alongside other species such as titmice and nuthatches. They call out whenever a reliable feeding source is found, bettering their chances of survival by working as a cohesive unit. Chickadees are generally permanent residents, seen year-round, but sometimes move south to avoid harsh weather or search for food. During flight the little zig-zagger dips and rises, wings beating furiously, hopping along branches, even hanging upside down.
Now, if you’d really like to make them feel right at home, you might think about setting up some nesting boxes in your yard. Chickadees will consider moving in from April to May, provided the box is clean and safe from predators. (I recommend an area with shade, at least 8 to 10 feet above the ground.) The female will lay a clutch of four to eight eggs, incubating them for around two weeks, being fed by the male the entire time. After hatching, the young are gently and lovingly cared for by both parents, but leave the nest within seven to 10 days to catch food on their own. Chickadees generally only breed once a year, and can live a decade or more in the wild. However, with help from kind fellow birders like you, perhaps we can keep them around even longer.
When I was a boy, before I started birdwatching, I never knew chickadees existed. So you can imagine both my surprise and joy when I first saw one, right there in my own backyard, and all it took was a few sunflower seeds and a bit of patience to keep them there. The innocent nature of this particular character registered with me and gave me a deeper sense of the world itself. Good things were all around, just waiting to be discovered, and the black-capped chickadee opened the door to that higher place. I learned that by feeding birds, simply trying to help in some way, you actually gain so much more than you ever give. That’s a lesson which can be applied to all aspects of life. Whether in the backyard or somewhere else.
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.