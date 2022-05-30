Tweetings, fellow birders! Thanks for flying in today.
As it’s Memorial Day, I thought it best to celebrate the (unofficial) beginning of summer with a list of birds you might see surfing the waves at a local beach. It’s been cold far too long, and we all need a little sun. So grab a bucket and pail and let’s go digging for clams: I mean shorebirds. You’ll immediately recognize them by sight and sound. Your old pals, the seagulls (or gulls).
The largest is the great black-backed gull, with a white breast and sporting a red spot on the bottom of a yellow bill.
Next you’ll find the medium-sized ring-billed gull, with a gray back, dark-tipped wings and a black band around the front of the bill; and the herring gull, a large bird with light back feathers, bluish-yellow feet, and a red spot on the lower mandible.
Gulls are opportunistic feeders and eat almost anything, often feasting on small fish, invertebrates, crabs, mussels and insects. They nest on cliffs along the coast, but also the ground (depending on the species), scraping out a nest to raise their chicks.
Their call is an echoing cry, carrying far over the waves, and you will often find them in large flocks, sometimes gathering around your picnic basket. (You’ll know you’re at the beach for sure when a seagull sneaks over and carries off one of your sandwiches.)
What other beachcombers might you find near the surf? Well, the spotted sandpiper will make an appearance. This beautiful bird has a brown back, spotted breast, sharp bill and thin legs, with a twittering high-pitched call. Their tails bob up and down when they walk and they are often seen running along the water’s edge as the tide rolls in and out, feeding on insects, invertebrates and crustaceans. They have a sister species known as the common sandpiper, which is found throughout Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia.
Then there’s the piping plover, a cute little bird with sand-colored back feathers, a white breast, a dark ring around the neck and across the top of the head, a short dark-tipped bill and orange legs. They have a soft whistling flute-like call and enjoy insects, marine worms and crustaceans. Like the sandpiper they can also be seen running along the beach.
The dunlin is another resident that might catch your eye: a wading bird with darkish brown back feathers and a spotted chest, coupled with a long black bill. Their call is a pronounced chirping roll and they feed on insects and worms, which they pick out of the mudflats along the shore.
Don’t forget the American oystercatcher. These birds really are a sight: black-feathered heads, a long orange bill, and wild orange-ringed eyes, brown backs and a white breast, all ending with sturdy pale legs. They feed on invertebrates and bivalve mollusks and nest in the sand, with a usual clutch of two to four eggs. When courting, a pair can be seen walking along the beach singing a single note to each other. (Romantic.)
Lastly, the double-crested cormorant. This fantastic bird has full-black plumage, a yellow face and green eyes, a thick slightly curved bill, and webbed feet. Breeding pairs sport white or black crests (which look a bit like overgrown eyebrows). The water birds feed heavily on fish. Their call is a short, deep grunt, or honk, not unlike that of a goose. Look for them, as they might swim past you out there on the open water.
This week’s joke:
Q: Where do seagulls sleep at night?
A: In a “feather bed!”
Happy birding!
