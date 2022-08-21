Tweetings, fellow birders, and thanks for flying in to read today.
I think you'll like this week's subject, as these little creatures are some of the prettiest birds in the sky. Once rare here in New England, their winter numbers have been increasing lately -- which is wonderful news. So grab your binoculars and let's see if we can focus in on this fine fellow of finer wing and feathers.
There is a family of birds known as thrushes, which are average-sized ground-feeders inhabiting wooded areas. One of the brightest and most beautiful of these characters is the famed and fabulous Eastern bluebird. The male of the species has a splendid blue head and back, brownish-red upper chest and white belly. The female's colors are similar, but somewhat muted, the head and back usually sporting a softer gray tone. Their total body length is around 6 to 8 inches, the beak short and sharp, and the eyes wide and ever-searching.
Bluebirds mainly forage on the ground seeking insects, sometimes even nabbing them out of the air. At the feeder they'll be thrilled to find offerings of soft fruit such as berries (a nice change of pace from bugs) and if they locate a consistent food source they may stick around for quite awhile. Bluebirds do typically migrate for the winter, but if they remain in your backyard please take care of them as best as you can.
If you are fortunate enough to have a visit, odds are you'll hear them before you see them. Bluebirds have a particularly melodious call, sort of a chirping WEE-WA-DO! (My apologies if I mispronounced that.) Like the chickadees mentioned in a previously article, bluebirds would be happy to move into a nesting box if one is provided. In fact, efforts have been made here in the Northeast by conservation groups to set up housing to assist the birds during the breeding season.
As far as breeding goes, it occurs in the spring and summer months, with the female laying three to six eggs, which are light-blue in color. The young leave the nest around three weeks after hatching, but unfortunately are targets for predators such as owls, snakes or even household cats. If you do decide to provide a nesting box, please make sure it is safely out of reach from such animals. Give the bluebird a fighting chance and you'll be rewarded by its continued presence. What could be a better gift than that?
I focus upon the desire to help the Eastern bluebird due to its significance in American history and culture. Poets Henry David Thoreau and Robert Frost wrote about this beloved native, and you'll find it referenced in the song "Over the Rainbow," from the iconic film "The Wizard of Oz."
I generally don't like to elevate one species over another, as all are equally special in their own right, but I must admit the bluebird does seem to strike a peculiar chord whenever it comes to mind, and makes me pause in thoughtful, quiet reflection. Perhaps it is the fear of potential loss which creeps into the human heart, as such a dire event has happened before. The dodo bird immediately comes to the forefront. That sad, everlasting symbol of man's cruel indifference toward the natural world. The thought that one day a species can be happily thriving, and then the next moment it is gone forever. Such a tragedy should never, ever be repeated, if by some method it can be avoided. This is why I urge you to help if you can. Don't allow the song of the bluebird to fade away. For once it's silenced, that silence will be permanent, and as we all know, permanent lasts an awful long time.
Okay, let's dry those tears now and end the piece with a bad joke:
Q: How can any bird become a bluebird?
A: By holding its breath!
Hey, give me a break! This column really got to me.
BONUS FACT: The Eastern bluebird is the also the state bird of both Missouri and New York.
Happy Birding!
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
