Tweetings, fellow birders, and thanks for flying in today!
This week let’s give birds a break and take a look at another visitor you might find snooping around your backyard. I’m talking about the opossum — the Virginia opossum. This is the only marsupial native to North America and should not be confused with the “possum,” which actually pertains to another group of marsupials found in Australia and New Zealand.
Opossums have a coat of dull white fur coupled with dark patches around the back, typically black or gray in color. The nose is pink, the ears black with pink tips, the legs short and black, and the tail long and hairless (thus the comparison to a rat). The tail itself is prehensile, meaning it can grasp or wrap around objects, which allows the animal to move safely among tree branches (as featured in old cartoons showing opossums hanging upside down).
The overall body length is 2 to 3 feet long (tail included), and weight averages anywhere from 5 to 10 pounds. They have 50 teeth and are excellent climbers, as well as swimmers. The name “opossum” is a Native American term which means “white dog or dog-like beast.” Although fearsome in appearance, rest assured the opossum is usually a harmless and nonaggressive animal (but please don’t approach them anyway).
Regarding diet, opossums are extremely opportunistic and will eat a wide variety of food. This includes rodents, birds, frogs, insects, fruits, grains and even carrion (roadkill). They will also feast on dog and cat food, and definitely consider raiding your garbage cans for a meal. The animal is often seen after twilight — being generally nocturnal — in both urban and rural settings. A nomadic traveler, opossums usually nest, or den, in different areas nightly, choosing hollow logs or brush piles to sleep. And since New England is at the northern tip of their range, they may also invade homes or garages to find warmth, as they do not fare well in the cold. The lifespan of an opossum is only two to four years in the wild, although they do live longer in captivity. They are an ancient resident here in North America, with ancestors dating back many millions of years (now that’s a native species).
The breeding season varies, depending upon environmental factors. After a gestation period of only a few weeks, the female gives birth to a litter which can reach up to 20 young, or “kits” (as babies, they may also be referred to as “joeys”). Being marsupials, the mother carries the newborns in her pouch for several months until they are weaned, after which time they detach and explore on their own. However, they will often cling to the mother’s back for security and safety, which can make walking very difficult for the poor female (I’m sure you’ve seen pictures of this as well). This period typically only lasts three or four weeks, with the young being relatively independent by around three months of age. Juvenile opossums are fully mature in less than a year, at which time they will set out on their own to found the next generation.
A most infamous feature of the opossum is its defense mechanism: “playing possum.” If unable to escape or fend off a predator, the opossum will involuntarily collapse, or appear to faint. This is to mimic the guise of a sick animal or dead carcass, which many carnivores will not eat. Its eyes will close, lips draw back, teeth will bare, and the mouth will foam. The final touch is a foul-smelling fluid secreted from the anal glands, all in an attempt to dissuade the enemy from proceeding any further. If successful, the opossum regains consciousness minutes to hours later, once the danger has passed, and continues on its way. This act is often very convincing and can fool even the most cunning of opponents, including humans.
Yes, we are fortunate to have the opossum — a little taste of Australia — right here in our own backyards. If you happen to cross its path, just don’t try to play possum. That doesn’t work the other way around.
Happy opossumin’ ... I mean birding!
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems and short stories. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
