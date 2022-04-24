Underwater filmmaker Jonathan Bird, whose office and studios are in North Andover, has a professional relationship with marine life. and a tacit agreement.
“I don’t eat them, and they don’t eat me,” says Bird. “Which is why I am always safe in the ocean.”
It explains why a guy who once enjoyed a good fish and chips plate hasn’t had seafood in more than 20 years.
Meanwhile, in just the past several months his work has taken him to Macedonia, off the coast of Honduras and to Norway where he swam in 42-degree water with a pod of orcas.
The Norway filming was for a future giant-screen documentary on temperate waters and marine life.
Through at least this summer, his “Ancient Caves” film will be showing on the five-story domed IMAX theater at the Museum of Science in Boston.
The film, narrated by “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, was five years in the making and visited strange and wonder-filled caverns in the Bahamas, France, Iceland, Mexico and the United States.
Off the coast of Honduras he filmed among vibrant coral reefs for his YouTube marine adventure series “Jonathan Bird’s Blue World.”
As of early April he was in the final stages of post production on a new IMAX film, “Secrets of the Sea,” about underwater wonders and the need to protect them. The film, narrated by Hollywood star Joelle Carter, will be released on World Ocean Day, June 8, Bird said.
Bird is racing against time to inspire ocean conservation.
He’s also grateful to be doing work that excites him.
“What I do is pretty cool,” he says with a nod in his North Andover office, home to rooms of high-end audio and video editing equipment, bright movie posters, and a pullover shark costume named Vinnie.
He gets to craft cinematic stories in sometimes exotic and sometimes forbidding settings, and show his viewers extraordinary scenes and marine life in the places he believes are most critical to humankind’s survival — the world’s oceans.
Into the deep
Bird, 52, and his wife, Christine, have two children, so his global travels do come with a price — less family time in North Reading.
But in the end, what he does is part of a mission.
He believes the seas need broad and stringent protection from overfishing and destructive bottom trawling that plows habitat asunder.
His assessment of what the future holds — if the countries of the world fail to better regulate fishing — is stark.
“When the oceans run out (of fish), half the population is going to starve because half the people on this planet only get their protein from the ocean,” he says.
He says there will be wars fought over fishing rights. Already, some countries that can afford it, including Norway, use their militaries to prevent foreign fishing fleets from incursions into their territory.
Bird puts ocean degradation ahead of climate change in the hierarchy of humankind’s Worries List.
“I’ve been diving 30 years, and in the 30 years I’ve been diving, I have seen incredible changes in the ocean,” he says.
The good news is that ocean life can spring back when protected.
An example is the reef-dwelling Atlantic goliath grouper, which can grow to 800 pounds in the Caribbean and coastal Florida. It was critically endangered before a federal moratorium on fishing was put in place in the early 1990s. Since then, the species has rebounded to the point where it is almost common, Bird says.
Bird’s warnings and dire tone contrast with the bubbly, awestruck persona in his kid-friendly “Blue World” videos on YouTube.
These videos — on whales, sharks, sea turtles, manta rays and a host of other marine life — receive millions of viewings.
The series, which first began showing on PBS in 2008, has been exclusively on YouTube since 2014 and now has more than 1 million subscribers.
“Our goal is to encourage, to make people appreciate the ocean and things that live in the ocean,” Bird says. “It comes down to something that Jacques Cousteau once said: ‘People only protect what they love.’”
Bird, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, wants his viewers to love the world’s oceans and the life within them.
His path to ocean cinematography started with an interest in photography that goes back at least to his high school years.
At Worcester Polytechnic Institute, after taking a physical education class in scuba diving in 1988, he developed an interest in underwater photography.
He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering and went to work for Raytheon for a few years.
He also started studying oceanography at the University of New Hampshire and pursuing a career in underwater photography.
Out of the ‘Blue’
In 1991, Bird formed an organization that creates educational content, Oceanic Research Group, and a year later, he made his first underwater film.
Thereafter, he told his wife, who is also a scuba diver and photographer, about his idea for a series based on ocean adventures.
The host would have a personality that was part Cousteau, a legendary underwater documentarian, and part Steve Irwin, the Australian conservationist and host of the “The Crocodile Hunter” series.
The couple’s conversation went like this, according to Bird:
“She said, ‘Oh, that’s a good idea, who is going to be your Crocodile Hunter?’’
“I said, ‘I don’t know, it has to be someone who is good on camera and is kind of goofy and that likes to scuba dive and is comfortable in the water.”’
“She said, ‘You just described yourself.’”
“I said, ‘Well, yeah, but I don’t want to be the host. I want to be the cameraman.’”
They came up with the idea that he would be both the cinematographer and host.
He has his adventures with sharks and whales and manatees and such while another camera operator films him interacting with and recording the marine life.
Some of the marine life have enough going on in their brains that they know what is happening and can choose whether to interact or not.
“Certainly whales and dolphins and even sharks and manta rays (do),” Bird says.
He does not find sharks intimidating. He finds them to be fun.
Zach Peterson is a cameraperson and writer for the Bird projects.
Peterson worked in Norway on the orca project and was bound for the coral reefs off Honduras.
He says that he is lucky to go to places where most people do not have the opportunity to visit, but, often, they are places that are suffering from lack of caring.
“Our job is to show these people that they need to be protected,” he says.
Paleoclimatologist Gina Moseley, one of the stars in the “Ancient Caves” movie, says she loves how it opens up conversations with adults and children about the filming, the science and the adventure. Especially the talks with young people.
“They are the decision-makers of the future, and it’s great for me to think that I might have had a small part in what they choose to go on and do,” says Moseley, of Austria’s University of Innsbruck.
Bird is heartened by hundreds of comments from YouTube viewers who have told him that his ocean adventures inspired them to learn to scuba dive.
“I think scuba divers are the most passionate and vocal protectors of the ocean because they are there and into it,” he says.
Ultimately, Bird holds out hope that his young viewers will be inspired by his films about the oceans’ grandeur and become adults who work for the kinds of protection the oceans need.
After all, it was the powerful television documentaries in “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau” series that Bird grew up watching that inspired him to become a marine filmmaker.
