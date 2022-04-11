Editor’s note: This is an introductory column by Vincent Spada, a bird enthusiast from Methuen. His column will run regularly on Mondays, most often but not exclusively focused on backyard birdwatching.
Winter has faded away again and the days are longer and warmer, which means it’s time for outdoor activities to pick up, such as sports, camping and gardening. However, a sometimes overlooked hobby is birdfeeding and watching, which many people actually do year round. But beginners may wonder where to start.
If you are fortunate enough to have your own backyard, you need look no further than there. Even a small patch of green in a packed city can harbor a treasure-trove of feathered friends.
The ideal spot in your yard would be located close to a tree or patch of bushes. Birds, especially songbirds, need to feel comfortable when they are dining, and this will give them an easy escape in case of danger. (Hawks!)
Once you have decided upon your location, it’s a good idea to visit the local hardware or department store. It should be stocked with a wide variety of bird feeders in various sizes. They might even look like mini-homes or houses. These can either be hung from a branch or nailed to the thick portion of a tree trunk. If you’re worried about harming your maple or oak, you can use wire and wrap it around instead.
You may also be interested in purchasing a pole feeder, which is designed to deter squirrels — however, such a thing is difficult, as those critters are very persistent.
Now that you have your feeder or feeders, what type of seed is best? The same stores you visited for the feeder should have a ready supply of inexpensive wild birdseed. This is often a mix of various seeds, such as millet, sunflower and cracked corn. Seed bells and cakes may also be available, and are a nice alternative if you decide against an actual feeder because they can be hung anywhere. But again, a general mix will attract a variety of birds, so it’s best to diversify.
Now that you have your feeder and seed ready, it’s time to choose {em}your spot — meaning where you will sit to watch. You’ll want a nice comfortable ringside seat. A porch is always a possibility, or an open kitchen window. But don’t get too close, or else you’ll be bird-watching without the birds.
Set out your seed in generous portions. You’d be amazed at how quickly a flock can clean you out — even within a matter of minutes. and if possible, also provide clean fresh water. A birdbath is an option, but a simple shallow container will also suffice. It can be placed on the ground below the feeder and will give visiting birds a chance to catch a quick drink. Very often, this is even more important than seeds, so it’s certainly something to consider.
So, you’ve set everything out and you’re ready to do some serious watching. You have your binoculars, your camera, your notebook. Just one problem: Where are all the birds?
Yes, it can be discouraging at first to watch an empty feeder swinging in the breeze. Don’t take it to heart, as it’s not personal. Just give them a little time to notice the new food source you’ve provided, as it can take a couple of days.
Believe me, they will catch on, and before you know it your backyard will be filled with bird music.
Born and raised in Methuen, Vincent Spada is the author of three books, as well as a plethora of poems, short stories and essays. Reach him with questions or ideas for his column at vinspada@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.