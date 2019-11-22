Courtesy photo

Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence, hosts its first Pottery Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature handcrafted pottery, including functional and decorative ceramics, by 15 regional artists, including Lynne Kasparian of Andover, whose work is shown. Kasparian has been creating pottery for five years. Her work is influenced by her interest in printmaking, pattern, color and surface design.