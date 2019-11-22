EVENTS
Friday, Nov. 22
Calvary Baptist Church annual Toys for Tots pre-registration for children ages 0-12, in the Fellowship Hall, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. Open to Haverhill residents only with photo identification. Calvary cannot guarantee toys to those who have not pre-registered. Information: 978-373-6466.
SHINE counselors from Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley will offer half-hour Part D Prescription Drug Plan review appointments at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pre-registration is required; call the Haverhill COA at 978-374-2390, ext. 3919.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 140 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
26th Annual Methuen Festival of Trees First Look Friday, noon to 9 p.m. and and vendor fair, 3 to 9 p.m. at 13 Branch St. This year’s Festival will once again feature 240 decorated trees, mini-trees and wreaths, which will all be raffled off. Festival runs through Saturday, Dec. 7, weekends, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 27, noon to 9 a.m., closed Thanksgiving. Admission: adults, $10; children under age 15, free. Many raffle packages available online at methuenfestivaloftrees.com.
American Legion Post 27 Sons of American the Legion Turkey Shoot, 7 p.m. at 6 Sargent Road, Londonderry (behind the fire station on Mammoth Road). Come play bingo with playing cards to win a turkey for Thanksgiving and support the charities of the Sons of the American Legion. American Legion Post 27 is available to hold functions; call Trish at 603-437-6613 between 1-5 pm and ask for Trish. Information: 603-437-6613 (1 to 5 p.m.), alpost27.com.
Five days until entry deadline for the 2019 Garden Club Poetry Contest and Essay Competition. The North Andover Garden Club, the Garden Club Federation of Massachusetts, and National Garden Clubs, Inc. are sponsoring two themed competitions to develop and creatively express environmental awareness. The competitions are open to all area students. There is a K-9 poetry competition and an essay competition for grades 9-12. Complete details are available through gardenclub.org/youth/youth-contests.aspx. All entries must be received no later than Wednesday, Nov. 27, and should be sent to: North Andover Garden Club, P O Box 392, North Andover, MA 01845, to attention of “Poetry/Essay Contest.”
Tickets now on sale for “Christmas with MARK209,” to take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, brings “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” in four-part harmony. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts, call Steve at 603-842-9794. Information: mark209.com.
New England’s acclaimed Chicago tribute band, Introduction —The Chicago Experiment concert, 7 p.m. at Windham High School, 64 London Bridge Road. Witness the raw sound of Chicago Transit Authority and Chicago’s early catalog from 1968-78 performed by 10-piece ensemble. Tickets: adults, $15; students and seniors, $12; available at windhammusicalarts.org/introduction-band.
Nov. 22-24
Greater Haverhill Arts Association Small Works Art Show, noon to 4 p.m. at the historic Hall-Haskell House Gallery, 36 S. Main St., Ipswich. The focus is on small works that are just perfect for gifting. Sunday afternoon will feature a public reception to meet the artists. The show and reception are free to the public, and all are welcome. Information: haverhillartassociation.org, info@ghaa.art.
Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Longest-running regional home studio arts tour, featuring nine studios and 18 artists, all located. Artists include internationally renowned glass artist Kristina Logan, blacksmith Peter Happny and potters Maureen Mills and Steve Zoldak. PHAT’s free Studio Checkpoint Pass and Raffle is also back: visit all nine studios over the course of the weekend, get your passport marked at each one, and be eligible to win one of a number of original works by participating artists. Information and map at PortsmouthArtsTour.com and facebook.com/events/1767153010051460/
Pentucket Players present “The Music Man,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Haverhill City Hall Auditorium, 4 Summer St. Community theater presentation; all seats reserved. Tickets, $28, at pentucketplayers.org or at the door.
Through Dec. 29
Winterlights, 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover; with free parking and shuttle service from Franklin Elementary School, 2 Cypress Terrace. Trustees members previews: Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22. Immersive holiday light display illuminating the extensive gardens at this “country estate.” Santa will visit every Thursday and Sunday, and Ice Princesses will be visit every Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. All-weather outdoors event; cancellations will occur only in the event of a declared snow emergency; tickets of canceled nights may be redeemed at future dates. Tickets: members, $12; nonmembers, $17; children under 12, free; now available online at thetrustees.org/winterlights or at the estates, Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 21-Dec. 29. Shuttle tickets are good for 30 minutes. Closed Thanksgiving. Volunteers can register at volunteer.trustees.org.
Nov. 22, 23, 26, 28
Southern New Hampshire Overeaters Anonymous (OA), 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at First Parish Congregational Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. The support group invites anyone who worries about their eating habits to come to a meeting. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Meetings are also held 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway, Derry, and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Kelley Library, 234 Main St., Salem. Information: 800-201-8720, oanewhampshire.org.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church annual Christmas Fair and luncheon, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 471 Main St., Haverhill. Handcrafted items, baked goods, jewelry, gift items and gently used treasures, plus Cookie Walk. Lunch items will consist of hot dogs, soups, chili, sandwiches, beverages, and lobster salad rolls.
75th Annual Sugar Plum Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Parish Church, 47 East Derry Road, Derry. Featuring handmade items by local artisans, 200 dozen cookie walk, white elephant sale, soups and sandwiches.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Masonic Lodge, 7 High St., Andover. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give now until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends of the Plaistow Public Library Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 85 Main St. Holiday shopping and raffles.
Merrimack Premium Outlets inaugural Tree Lighting, 5 p.m. at 80 Premium Outlets Blvd., Merrimack. Bring the family to see the brand-new holiday décor throughout the center while children create crafts and enjoy light treats. Rhythm of New Hampshire Show Chorus will entertain before helping Santa Claus kick off the holidays by lighting Merrimack Premium Outlets' new 30-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
Nov. 23 & 24
St. Anne Parish Christmas Fair, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, at 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead.
Inaugural Pottery Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. Featuring handcrafted pottery including functional and decorative ceramics by 15 regional artists. All the artisans either teach or take pottery classes offered at the Essex Art Center.
Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation presents “Golda’s Balcony” film screening and conversation with producer David Fishelson, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Edgewood Clubhouse Auditorium, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. Tovah Feldshuh recreates 100 years of Jewish history, playing 45 different characters including Golda Meir, Henry Kissinger, Moshe Dayan and Holocaust survivors. Screening only, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Tickets: general admission, $18; Friend of Spotlight (priority seating), $54, available at mvfj.org. Information: 978-688-0466.
Nov. 23-Dec. 8
Newburyport Bank presents the 7th annual Sea Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front North, Salisbury. Sparkling holiday trees, holiday stage performances, seaside ice rink and skate rentals, visits with Santa and other fun characters, Giant Gingerbread House, Santa's Treetop Shop. All the trees are generously donated by local individuals, businesses, and organizations and will be raffled off. Proceeds benefit Salisbury Beach Partnership and the Fund to Bring Back the Historic Carousel. Admission: $7. Information: 978-462-2512, blueoceanhall.com.
Nov. 23, 25, 30, Dec. 2
Overeaters Anonymous, 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday at North Andover Senior Center, 120 R Main St. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7, 14
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 715 to 8:15 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org
Sunday, Nov. 24
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rite Aid Bradford, 68 S. Main St. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give now until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Friends’ Concert Series: TRIchrO + Oboe: Jazz Meets Classical, 2:30 p.m. Andover musicians David Mercure on bass and Eriko Yamaki Mercure on piano, with Mark Fairweather on drums and Joel Bard on oboe. TRIchrO performs regularly throughout the Greater Boston area, NYC and Japan, and their newly released CD is titled “Gravity.” All are Berklee College of Music graduates and teach in the Boston area, with the exception of Bard, who studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music and the Juilliard School, has a PhD in biochemistry and is an associate research fellow at Pfizer. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org; sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Nov. 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15
Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Episcopal Church, 90 Broadway, Methuen. Members share their experiences, strength and hope when dealing with a relative or friend whose drinking is worrisome. Park in the back. Information: 978-258-3464.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. at Ballard Vale United Church, 23 Clark Road, Andover. Is food a problem for you? Overeaters Anonymous can help. Information: 781-641-2303, oambi.org.
Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing, 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Relief’s In Function Hall, 1 Market St., Lawrence. Come Alive After Five has been running this dance for singles and couples for more than 30 years. All ages welcome. $13 admission includes coffee and pastry at 8:30 p.m. Free parking. Information: 603-382-8964.
Monday, Nov. 25
On behalf of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots, New Hampshire State Police is collecting unwrapped gifts for children to age 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until Friday, Dec. 6, at Troop A Barracks, 315 Calef Highway (Route 125), Epping. The State Police will also host “Stuff-A-Cruiser” events in Epping on Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
Individuals, local organizations, businesses and community groups are invited to apply to donate a decorated tree, mini-tree or wreath for the Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees (Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 at Pelham Municipal Building). Application deadline is Nov. 25. Set-up will take place 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Items will be raffled off. Apply by mailing application plus application fee of $25 (refundable) to: Pelham Community Spirit. Festival of Trees, PO Box 1028, Pelham, NH 03076 or online (snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/trees/to-enter-a-tree). Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/
Memory-Making Cafe, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 34 Park St., Andover. Educator and consultant Emily Kearns, PhD, will facilitate this ongoing dementia and memory-supportive community program. Information: 978-604-0830.
American Legion Post 27 Members to Play Bingo with Manchester VA Patients, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Manchester VA Hospital, 718 Smyth Road. Pizza, diet soda, prize money. Information: 603-437-6613, alpost27.com.
Nov. 25 & 29
Small House, Big Family: Open House at The Woodlands Inn, all day (drop in at any time) at The Woodlands Inn at Edgewood, 575 Osgood St, North Andover. Learn more about the Woodland Inn’s unique approach to assisted living. Information: 978-396-1872.
Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9, 16
Conversational English,10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For non-native speakers of English who have studied formal English and would like to practice their speaking and listening skills. New members welcome. To register, contact Carolyn Fantini at 978-475-4602.
Pelham Parks and Recreation Women’s Volleyball (ages 18 and up), 6:30 p.m., (moving to 8 p.m. during basketball season) at Pelham Elementary School Gym, 61 Marsh Road. Games every Monday evening, starting at 6:30 (subject to change during basketball season) throughout school year 2019-20 (typically ending in mid-June). Program is subject to school needs and cancellations for closures, holidays or inclement weather. Supervisor is Cindy Brunelle. Cost: resident, $40; nonresident, $45. Registration information: pelhamweb.com/recreation.
Alanon Group Meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital; 145 Ward Hill Ave., Haverhill. If you are bothered by another person’s drinking, then Alanon may be of benefit to you. In these confidential groups you will find support and learn that you are not alone. Information: 508-366-4663.
Gam-Anon Meeting, 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 57 Peters St., North Andover. The only requirement to attend is having been affected by someone else’s gambling. Information: gam-anon.org/meeting-directory/us-meeting-directory/massachusets (note spelling!).
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Windham Presbyterian Church, 1 Church Road. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give now until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. With flu season here, the American Red Cross needs your help spreading the word that healthy blood donors are needed now. At the same time, you can also help bust the myth that the flu vaccine makes donors temporarily ineligible to give. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nontraditional therapeutic group for teens, Youth Exploring Supports, 3 to 5 p.m. (final session), at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Free for all; those interested must first meet with one of the coordinators. To schedule a family intake meeting, contact Andover Community Support Coordinator, Sobhan Namvar, LICSW, snam@andoverps.net, 978-623-5680; or Andover/North Andover Youth & Family Program Director, Stacey Consiglio, M. Ed, sconsiglio@mvymca.org, 978-685-0126, ext. 443.
Nov. 26, 27, Dec. 2, 10, 11
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway, Methuen. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give now until Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended, speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information and appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 5, 10
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at St. Michael Church (St. Theresa Room) 196 Main St., North Andover. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Nov. 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17
Andover Toastmasters Club meets Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. in the Morse Conference room at Raytheon IDS, Essex Building, 350 Lowell St., Andover. Need to improve your speaking, presentation, or leadership skills? Need to overcome your fear of public speaking? Guests are always welcome. Information: andovertoastmastersclub, toastmastersclubs.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. at Amesbury Health Center, 24 Morrill Place (front door).. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Bingo for Veterans, 6 p.m. at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St., Haverhill. Veterans Northeast Outreach Center and the Haverhill Women’s Auxiliary welcome all veterans for bingo. No charge for cards, prizes for each game. Family may attend, but only veterans may play. If not enrolled with VNOC services, bring identification of veteran status. Information: Gail, 978-372-3626, ghewins@veteranbenefits.us.
Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 16
Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 7 to 8 p.m. at First Church of Christ, 10 Church St., Haverhill. Do you have a problem with food or eating behaviors? OA can help. There are no weigh-ins, dues or fees. Information: 978-387-8188, oanorthshoreintergroup.org.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving
Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8
Groveland Historical Society's third annual "A Festival of Trees," 1 to 8 p.m. at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for the trees, wreaths and centerpieces that will be on display are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. Admission is $5, free to children under 5. Proceeds from this event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
“The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday; noon and 4:30 p.m., Sunday, at Palace Theatre, 80 Hanover St., Manchester. The classic Christmas season ballet, performed by Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater accompanied by live orchestra led by Grammy Award-winning orchestral conductor and violinist John McLaughlin Williams. Tickets: $25 to $46 at palacetheatre.org/buy-tickets/default.aspx.
Nov. 29-Dec. 7
Southern New Hampshire Festival of Trees and Polar Express Experience, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and Monday-Friday, Dec. 2-6; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Pelham Municipal Building Sherburne Hall, 6 Village Green. Pelham Community Spirit hosts a winter wonderland of holiday trees and wreaths, which will be raffled off, many of which containing gift certificates. The festival kicks off with a “Polar Express” reading followed by the movie; guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas. The Pelham Express train will give rides around the village green from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1, and, new this year, a Snow Globe that you enter to have your picture taken in will be available for Christmas photos. Santa will be in attendance. Raffle tickets are $5 for a sheet of 25; festival admission is $5 for ages 12 and over; under 12, free; multiple-day passes available. The winner of the 2019 Pelham Community Spirit Scholarship (application deadline: Nov. 22) will be announced during the festival. Information: snhfestivaloftrees.pelhamcommunityspirit.org/
Saturday, Nov. 30
Birka Lodge No. 732, V.O.A. annual Swedish Yule Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hamilton/Wenham Community House, 284 Bay Road — Route 1A, South Hamilton. Featuring the Children’s Lucia Bride of Light Procession at noon, Swedish and American holiday music, colorful folk costumes. Handmade items and gifts include straw ornaments, candles, linens, wooden gnomes, folk art painted Dala horses, pewter ornaments. Sample warm glogg with gingerbread cookies.
Nutfield Holiday Parade & Celebration, 1 to 3 p.m. downtown Derry. In honor of the Nutfield 300th Anniversary, this year’s parade will be the Nutfield Holiday Parade and theme is Celebrations through the Years. This year’s Holiday Parade will be followed by a Downtown Holiday Stroll. Local businesses and groups are invited to enter floats (please, no Santa Clauses), participation is free, and early registration is advised. Information: ashley@gdlchamber.org or visit gdlchamber.org.
Haverhill High School Class of 1989 30th Reunion, 7 p.m., at DiBurro’s, 887 Boston Road, Haverhill. Tickets: $45, available from Stavros Demakis at Mark’s Deli, 2 Railroad Square (cash, check or Venmo), or by contacting Antigone Simmons, 978-471-1191, tigsimmons@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Andover High School Class of ‘89 30th Reunion, 7 p.m. at Elm Square Oyster Two Elm Square, Andover. Tickets: paypal.me/AHSReunion1989; information: Barry Finegold, bfinegold@aol.com.
Nov. 30-Dec.1
“The Nutcracker,” 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. Sunday, at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. Dancers hail from Methuen, Lawrence, Haverhill, Boxford, North Andover, Georgetown, Middleton, and Newburyport, as well as Salem, Pelham, Londonderry, Plaistow, and Windham, New Hampshire. Principal roles are performed by members of Methuen Ballet Ensemble; all other roles are performed by students of Voter’s School of Dance in Salem, and Dance Concepts in Pelham, New Hampshire, and Helene Joy School of Dance in Middleton. Tickets: 1 and 3 p.m. performances, $26; 7 p.m. performan:e, $28. Information: firehouse.org/event/the-nutcracker/2019-11-30/
“The Nutcracker,” 4 p.m., at Seifert Performing Arts Center, 44 Geremonty Drive, Salem, New Hampshire. In this full-scale professional holiday production, presented by New England Dance Ensemble and New Hampshire Philharmonic, 100 aspiring dancers will be joined by guest artists from American Ballet Theater and Pennsylvania Ballet. Tickets: $35, $42, $50; available at nede.org or 1-800-595-4TIX.
Nov. 30, Dec. 14, 28
Dads and Donuts, Ages 2 to 5 at 9:30 a.m. (new time), at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A story time for preschoolers and their families. After stories and a craft, share coffee, juice, and donuts. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Sunday, Dec. 1
New Hampshire State Police to host “Stuff A Cruiser,” 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toyota of Epping, 58 Calef Highway (Route 125). In support of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected. A “Stuff A Cruiser” event will also take place Sunday, Dec. 8 also in Epping. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
Wellness Heaven & Earth LLC presents the eighth Festival of Angels & Wellness Expo, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center, 58 Enterprise Drive, Windham. More than 50 local vendors featuring gift certificates, crystals, jewelry, artwork, herbs, sprays, soaps, books, oracle cards, statues, and more. Entrance fee: $5, includes raffle ticket; can be waived by pre-registering readings online. Information: heavenandearthstudio.com.
Opening reception for exhibit “Ansha Sholum at 100, 1 to 3 p.m. in the Gallery of Lawrence heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. The reception will include a discussion of the Children of Abraham Cemetery, with Bill Porteous. Exhibit runs through Dec. 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Congregation Ansha Sholum was once called “the Little Shul Across the Spicket.” It is now the last surviving synagogue in the city. The exhibit chronicles the history of the congregation and the wider Jewish community, and was curated by members of the synagogue and artist Kate Delaney. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
The North Andover Festival Committee is looking for participants for the North Andover Santa Parade, to be held Saturday, Nov. 30, stepping off at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., at noon. Interested parties can contact NAfescom@gmail.com .
Monday, Dec. 2
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Haverhill Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between Nov. 18 and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Hampstead Heroes Tree to be placed, 6 p.m. in the Town Offices lobby, 11 Main St. The tree will be available for residents to place colored stars on before Christmas for loved ones who have served, are currently serving, or who have given their life while in the military. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
“A Don Campbell Christmas,” 7 p.m. at Hampstead Middle School café, 28 School St. The Hampstead Cable Advisory Committee invites music lovers to start their holiday season with the annual Don Campbell Christmas Concert. A concert favorite, Don Campbell always delights his audiences with a mix of traditional Christmas music and some of his original holiday songs. In lieu of admission, concertgoers are asked to bring donations for the St. Anne food pantry or an item for those serving in the military. Information: 603-560-5069.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
American Health and Safety Institute CPR/AED course, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. Teaches participants age 15 and over to recognize cardiac arrest, get emergency care on the way quickly, and help a person until more advanced care arrives to take over. Cost: family and general, $75; community, $105. Next session will take place 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Information/registration: mvymca.org/program/cpr-aed-first-aid/, or Kelley O’Hara at kohara@mvymca.org.
Women’s City Club Christmas Party, 1 p.m. in Advent Christian Church lower level, 160 Carleton St., Haverhill, featuring a Yankee Swap and caricatures by artist Susan Festa, owner of Boston Caricatures. For the Yankee “Sweet’’ Swap, participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift of up to $11 value, including candy, notecards, fancy soaps, napkins or gift cards. Meeting kicks off with brief business meeting, followed by refreshments and holiday activities. Members come from towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire, and new members are always welcome. Membership applications are available at every meeting. Information on Sue Festa's Boston Caricatures is available by emailing jmrkd43@earthlink.net.
Dec. 3 & 17
Haverhill Veterans Services Office and Merrimack Valley Hospice Grief Support Group for Veteran Loss,10:30 a.m. to noon at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. The group will meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month until Dec.17. Registration: Veterans Services, 978-374-2351 ext. 3932.
Reading with Annie, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. For children able to read on their own. Annie is a therapy dog who loves to be read to. The sessions are 15 minutes long, and only the child who is reading is allowed in the room with Annie and her handler. Register at mhl.org/calendar. (Registration for Dec. 3 is now opened, and registration for Dec. 17 will open on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 9 a.m. at mhl.org.)
Device Advice for Adults, 7 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Bring your technology questions to the Reference Desk. Get help with the basics for iPads, cellphones, laptops, Kindles and other e-readers. Bring your chargers, usernames and passwords. If you’re unable to attend, stop by the Reference Desk anytime for device assistance. Information: 978-623-8440, mhl.org.
Dec. 3, 17, Jan. 7, 14
Derry Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. at Marion Gerrish Community Center, 39 W. Broadway. The organization is looking for new members to enable the club to continue its support of the community. For decades, The Lions Club has provided eye exams and eyeglasses for needy members of the community. Information: derrylionsclub@gmail.com, lionsclubs.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at David and Furber Mills, 40 high St., North Andover. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Haverhill Council on Aging presents holiday silk scarf painting class, 1 p.m., at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Beth Hayden of Methuen Village will demonstrate basic painting techniques on silk to create a unique scarf of your own design; no talent required. Each participant will finish her own unique wearable art in approximately 1 hour. Free, reservations required, space limited; call Kathy or Rita at 978-374-2390.
Wreaths of Christmas Legends with Betsy Williams, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., North Andover. Decorate your entryway with a fresh green wreath filled with fragrance and legends. Begin with a 14-inch fresh boxwood wreath, then enhance it with the herbs of Christmas — pine, juniper and rosemary. Finish the wreath with trails of ivy, sprigs of holly, fresh bay leaves, pinecones and seasonal berries and learn the Christmas stories of each of the greens. Cost: Members, $60; nonmembers,$75. Advance registration required at thetrustees.org/things-to-do.
Felted Soap Workshop for kids grades 4 and up, 4 to 5 p.m. and for adults, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. Materials fee, $10 per person. Registration required at 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup.
Dec. 4, 11, 18
Revive and Thrive — Dementia and Memory-Supportive Fitness Program, 11 a.m. to noon, at Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. Emily Kearns, PhD will facilitate this weekly program. Information: 978-604-0830.
Junior Friends of Memorial Hall Library, for ages 8-11, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Volunteer program. Junior Friends work together to plan program for younger children and do other projects to help the library. Contact Miss Kate at 978-623-8440 or kdugan@mhl.org.
Merrimack Valley Camera Club meeting, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (socializing, 7 p.m.) at Trinitarian Congregational Church, 72 Elm St., North Andover. From beginners to professionals, its 150 members hail from the Merrimack Valley, North Shore, Southeastern and Seacoast areas of New Hampshire. The club holds frequent hands-on workshops, field trips — including some overnights, photo-related activities, presentations and competitions; most are open to the public. Information: mvcameraclub.org.Nov. 20, Dec. 4, 18
Bilingual representative from Rep. Lori Trahan’s office, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Vladimir Saldana, regional director for Rep. Trahan, will meet with constituents on the first and third Wednesday of every month. Whether you have a comment or a question on a federal program or issue, Vladimir or Jorge will be available.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Foot clinic with podiatrist Arthur Lynch, DPM, at the Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Cost: $30. Book appointments with Mary Connolly, RN, at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915.
Family Night Grinchmas Party, 6 to 7 p.m. at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. A reading of Dr. Suess's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," followed by a Candy Cane Hunt outside on the library grounds — dress warm, bring a flashlight and hunt outside for candy canes, then come inside to decorate a Christmas Cookie. Registration required at 603-382-6011, plaistowlibrary.evanced.info/signup.
Dec. 5, 12
CPR, AED and First Aid certification classes, 6:30 p.m. at the Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St., open to ages 10 and up. The cost is $55 per class. First Aid classes are Nov. 16, Dec. 5, Jan. 20, Feb. 24, March 11, April 27, May 18 and June 11. CPR and AED classes are Dec. 12, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 23, April 22, May 13, and June 1. Information about classes or group rate costs: Kristin Rodisk at rodisk@northshoreymca.org.
Dec. 5, 19
Career Networking Group, 10 to 11:30 p.m. in Memorial Hall Library Ground Level Alcove 1, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Expand your network of business contacts, share ideas, and learn about effective job search strategies. Facilitated by certified career coach Arleen Bradley. Information: 978-623-8430, rdesk@mhl.orgm, mhl.calendar.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atkinson Resort and Country Club, 85 Country Club Drive. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Hampton Christmas Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m. at the gazebo in Marelli Square. Sponsored by Hampton Parks & Recreation and Hampton Police Association.
The Rico Barr Trio, 8 to 11 p.m. at The Loft Restaurant & Pub, 1140 Osgood St., North Andover. Information: ricobarr.com
Dec. 6 & 7
Atkinson Garden Club annual Holiday Greens and Gifts Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Center, 4 Main St. Table-top holly trees, kissing balls, centerpieces with candles, cheerful holiday mug arrangements, fresh wreathes, swags, and memorial/patio greens with handmade bows. The theme of this year’s creative Opportunity Basket is “A Cabin in the Woods,” brimming with everyhing that might be required to spend a cozy winter weekend together with family and friends. Pre-orders are encouraged to ensure the selections and color preferences; find forms at the Atkinson Community Center, Kimball Library, and at atkinsongardenclub.com. Orders may also be placed by calling Marnie Finn, 603-489-1380, or by mail to: AGC, P.O. Box 571, Atkinson, NH 03811.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Hand-to-Hand Craft Fair, 9:30 a.m. at South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. Local artists will offer jewelry, pottery, local honey, quilted/sewn items, greeting cards, portraits, handmade soaps, luxury jams, hand-knit items, antique tableware and more. Proceeds benefit Youth Mission Trip.
TRMS Senior Citizens Holiday Tea, 10 to 11:30 a.m.at Timberlane Regional Middle School cafeteria, 44 Greenough Road, Plaistow. All senior citizens from Timberlane communities are invited. Entertainment by middle school musical groups, decorations prepared by the students, refreshments prepared by the PTSA. Guests will be presented with a small gift. Donations of small poinsettias for table centerpieces would be appreciated; call 382-7131 to RSVP, donate poinsettias or mittens and hats or volunteer at the tea.
Holiday Drop ‘N Shop, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., Atkinson. Let the kids (grades 1-5; all-day kindergartners will also be considered) spend the day with developmentally appropriate crafts, art, music, games, and movement, wrapping up with a show with Michelle's “Rainforest Animal” Menagerie (1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; children wishing to attend this session only are asked to register separately . Children may not be left unless 1) the waiver is signed by a parent or guardian, 2) they have a lunch, and 3) they have appropriate outdoor gear. Free. Register at libraryinsight.com/EventSignUp.asp?t=640414394&jx=sap&lmx=%CFco%23%AF%A8q. Teenagers interested in volunteering may email kwatson@kimballlibrary.com.
Hampton Main Street Christmas Parade, 1 p.m., stepping off from the North Hampton/Hampton town line and continuing on Route 1 through downtown Hampton. The largest Christmas parade in New Hampshire. Information: experiencehampton.org.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to The Londonderry Access Center, 281 Mammoth Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids can visit with Santa live on TV, and there will be gifts and refreshments. This is a free event, and parents can take pictures for no charge as well. Santa looks forward to seeing everyone. Information: Erin, 603-432-1147.
Pearl Harbor Ceremony, 4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in front of Town Offices, Hampstead. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Dec. 7 & 8
Two-day Holiday Pop-up Shop, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Upper Village Hall, 52 E. Derry Road, Derry. Holiday decor, vintage treasure, gifts, jewelry, gourmet treats, and more, at Bradley & Leonard’s (named after rescue pups), PJ’s Flowers & Weddings, and Petunia’s Antiques & Home Furnishings. Homemade caramels, antique Christmas ornaments, holiday wreaths, animal-themed gifts, giant gift basket raffle to benefit Upper Village Hall’s continuing renovations. For sneak peaks see Facebook: Pop Up Shop (Derry) or Bradley & Leonard’s Vintage and Home.
Dec. 7, Jan. 25
Legomania for ages 5 and up., 2 to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Share a story, then build with Legos and share the creation with the group. Sign up at mhl.org/calendar.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Final program, Temple Emanu-El Authors Series, 9:30 a.m. (continental breakfast), 10 a.m. (program), at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill. Jamie Bernstein, composer/conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein’s eldest daughter, will discuss “Famous Father Girl: A Memoir of Growing Up Bernstein.” The authors will be available to sign copies of their books. Suggested donation: $10. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 4 by contacting Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org or 978-373-3861; walk-ins are welcome.
New Hampshire State Police to host “Stuff A Cruiser,” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart, 33 Fresh River Road, Epping. in support of the US Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program, unwrapped gifts for children up to age 12 are being collected. For more information, contact Sergeant Chad Lavoie at 603-223-8688 or follow New Hampshire State Police on Twitter at @NH_StatePolice, Facebook at @NHStatePolice, and Instagram at @nhstatepolice.
New England Author’s Expo Christmas Book Sale, noon to 6 p.m. at Danversport Yacht Club,161 Elliott St., Danvers. About 30 authors will be attending this event, which is sponsored by Pear Tree Publishing and Rosstrum Publishing. Free, open to all. Information: newenglandauthorsexpo.com.
Dec. 8 & 9
Pentucket Players’ “Evita” open auditions, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Museum Visitor’s Center, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday at Pentucket Players Loft, 250 Canal St., Lawrence. Classic musical play based on the life of Arentina’s Eva Peron, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Information: info@pentucketplayers.org.
Monday, Dec. 9
In-Be-Tweens: Make a gift for someone special, for Grades 4 & 5, 4 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library Activity Room, 2 No. Main St., Andover. Register at mhl.org/calendar.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Masonic Hall, 111 Merrimack St., Haverhill. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Dementia Dialogues, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, Alcove 2 on Level G, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia. Facilitated by Emily Kearns, PhD, MBA, RMT, who is committed to change-making, including innovative programming and community education, so that individuals living with dementia may continue to live well, experiencing joy and meaningful engagement in communities that support and celebrate them and the life they choose. Information: Emily Kearns, 978-604-0830; Reference Desk, 978-623-8430 or rdesk@mhl.org.
Christmas with MARK209, 7 p.m. at New Life Christian Assembly of God Church, 966 Main St., Haverhill. Nashville’s MARK209 brings Christmas in four-part harmony to New England. The quartet, recently named Top Christian Country Artist of the Year, has scheduled 15 “Christmas from the Heart of Nashville” concerts during December. Tickets are $5, and concert-goers are advised to order ahead. For information and tickets, call Dawn at 603-329-6047. Additional local concerts during that week include Plaistow, Newmarket, Fremont, and Dover; for information and tickets for those concerts call Steve at 603-842-9794.
Dec. 11
Northern Essex Community College free Robotics Program information session, 4 p.m. at Greater Lawrence Technical School, 57 River Road, Andover. The seven-week, 140-hour Robotics and Automation Training Program runs from Jan. 21 through March 13, 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at GLTS. The grant-funded, noncredit program is free to qualified applicants and is designed for unemployed and underemployed individuals (ages 17 to 29) with a minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent. Information/registration: 978-556-3067, 978-722-7054.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at Andover Town House, 20 Main St. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 12, Jan. 9
Writers Group, 7 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Open to new members. For more information, email writersgroupmhl@gmail.com.
Dec. 12, Jan. 16
Toastmasters Ballardvale Club Meeting, noon to 1 p.m. at OSRAM, 200 Ballardvale St., Wilmington, second and fourth Thursday of each month. Meet at visitors’ desk in the lobby of Entrance 2. Free parking. Membership is open to individuals looking to improve their speaking, presentations and leadership skills, and to overcome their fear of public speaking. Guests are welcome. Information: Ellen Fan, 617-447-3505, ellen.fan@smith-nephew.com.
Merrimack Toastmasters Club, 7 to 9 p.m. at Stephens Memorial Library, 345 Main St., North Andover. Want to get ready for that next job interview or to overcome your fear of public speaking? The club meets the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Refreshments.
Dec. 12, Jan. 23
Thinking Thursday, for Ages 5 to 8, 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Combines stories and science and a craft to bring home. Register at mhl.org/calendar. Space is limited.
Friday, Dec. 13
Around the World, 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. Whether you are a native speaker who would like to meet other parents in the community who raise their children bilingually, or you would like to expose your child to different languages and cultures at an early age, explore different languages through songs, rhymes, stories and games. Pick up a token in the Children’s Room. Information: 978-623-8430, mhl.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m. at Best Buy Salem, 290 S. Broadway, Unit E, Salem N.H. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Holy Family Hospital, 70 East St., Methuen. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Plaistow Pubic Library, 85 Main St. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Holiday Artisan Craft & Food Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St. More than 30 local artisans displaying and selling their work, including some delicious food vendors. Come on down and join us on this fun day. Lots of raffle baskets including AWCC's famous "Vendor Baskets," with something in them from each vendor; 50/50 raffle. Stop for lunch at “Quick Bites Café” by AWCC, which opens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: Rose, rcavalear@awcc-nh.org; Noriko, nytravers@awcc-nh.org.
Wreaths Across America ceremony, noon at Veterans Memorial Park, Hampstead. Information: Howie Steadman, Patriotic Purposes Committee chairman, 603-329-4288.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Autism-friendly Have Brunch with Santa, 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St., Lawrence. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, autism-friendly, nonjudgmental family brunch and photos with Santa, Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included), includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad,dessert and soft drinks. Reservations: AutismEats.org, specify dietary restrictions.
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra Family Holiday Concert and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 1:30 p.m. (auction), 2:30 p.m. (performance) at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow. Featuring instrumental and choral favorites of the season, with North Andover vocal soloist Megan Onello, Timberlane High School’s Chamber Singers, and MVPO. Cash, check, and credit cards may be used to pay for auction items on the day of the concert. Tickets (adults, $25; seniors, $20; Students, $10; children ages 4-12, $5) available at the door or online at MKtix.com/trpac or mvpomusic.org.
Phillips Academy Concert: A Celebration of Carols, 4:30 p.m. in Phillips Academy’s accessible Cochran Chapel, 2 Chapel Ave., Andover. Rooted in the tradition of King’s College of Cambridge, England, this service is presented by the Phillips Academy Chaplaincy and the Music Department. Traditional Christmas readings and carols will be performed in addition to Benjamin Britten’s “Ceremony of Carols” with guest harpist Caroline Mellott. Featured ensembles include the Fidelio Society, the Academy Chorus, Faculty and Staff Children’s Choir and the Phillips Academy Handbell Choir. Free, open to all. Information: Phillips Academy Music Department, 978- 749-4260, music@andover.edu.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1:30 to 7 p.m. at. Saint Roberts Bellarmine Parish, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. In thanks for being the lifeline patients need this holiday season, the Red Cross is thanking those who come to give between now and Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Registration deadline for Pelham Recreation Department Li’l Dribblers Basketball, open to boys and girls, ages 4 to 6, at 6 Village Green or online at pelhamweb.com/recreation. Taking place between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Pelham Elementary School gymnasium. No experience needed, residents and nonresidents welcome. Wear gym sneakers and comfy clothing. This program is designed to ready young players for the youth basketball that begins at age 7. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes and will consist of skills, drills and competition while learning the basics of basketball. Cost: $45. Coaches are needed to assist with teams.
Second of two-part Grief and the Holidays Workshop, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at a location to be announced. The holiday season can be extremely stressful for those who have lost a loved one, and many dread the holidays, feeling overwhelmed on how to cope with the holiday season. Learn coping strategies, how to deal with family members, and maintaining or creating new traditions during the holiday season. Registration: Lu Bonanno or Jacquie Marchand at 978-837-3333. The group is offered as a free service to the community.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Red Cross Blood Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Edgewood Retirement Community Center, 575 Osgood St., North Andover. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 19, Jan. 16
Alzheimer’s Support Group, 2 p.m. at Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St. Caregivers are invited to share personal experiences and learn strategies for communicating with their loved ones. Light refreshments served. RSVP to director of Compass Programming, Kristen LaBrie at klabrie@methuenvillage.com. Groups are held the third Thursday of each month.
Friday, Dec. 20
Musical Morning with Peter Sheridan, 10 a.m. at Memorial Hall Library, 2 N. Main St., Andover. A children’s musician for 20 years, Peter performs at many libraries, day care centers and schools. He plays guitar, accordion, harmonica and other instruments and uses puppets and books in his program. No registration needed.
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St. . The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 26
Red Cross Blood Drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Whittier Rehab Hospital, 145 Ward Hill Ave. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Dec. 27-30
YMCA Lifeguard Certification Courses, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover, and the Lawrence YMCA, 40 Lawrence St. For more information, or to register, visit mvymca.org or contact Andover/North Andover YMCA Aquatics Director Dan Burke at dburke@mvymca.org or 978-685-3541, ext. 417, or Lawrence YMCA Aquatics Director Jessica Murray at jmurray@mvymca.org or 978-686-6190, ext. 326.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Red Cross Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Andover/North Andover YMCA, 165 Haverhill St., Andover. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Best Western Suites, 401 Lowell Ave., Haverhill. The holidays are a busy time of year, but the American Red Cross is making it easy and rewarding to give the most important gift on some patients’ wish list – a lifesaving blood donation. Walk-ins welcome; appointments recommended. Speed your way through the donation process with “Rapid Pass”; information at redcrossblood.org. Appointments: 1-800-RED CROSS or redcrossblood.org.
ONGOING
Through Nov. 25
Andover Business Stimulus program at People’s United Bank, 16 N. Main St., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Business Networking International Andover Chapter is reaching out to all professionals, business owners, those seeking employment, and homeowners as part of the “Live Local, Stay Local” movement to help small businesses as well as the community. Various topics will be covered, from starting a business and expanding/growth opportunities, to eCommerce strategies and real estate trends. BNI’s Andover Chapter will donate money to Greater Lawrence Technical School as part of this overall stimulus/community outreach.
Through Nov. 29
“Human Rights/Labor Rights” poster exhibition featuring posters from the collection of Stephen Lewis, library hours at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Posters from several countries including the U.S., Turkey, Canada, Tunisia, France and Germany highlight violations of peoples’ human and labor rights around the world, and what those rights are. supported in part by the Haverhill Cultural Council, Bricklayers Local 3, Asbestos Workers Local 6, and Firemen and Oilers Local 3. Information: Lewisposters@gmail.com.
Dec. 1-28
“Ansha Sholum at 100," 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the Gallery of Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., Lawrence. Opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1; includes a discussion of the Children of Abraham Cemetery with Bill Porteous. Congregation Ansha Sholum was once called “the Little Shul Across the Spicket.” It is now the last surviving synagogue in the city. The exhibit chronicles the history of the congregation and the wider Jewish community, and was curated by members of the synagogue and artist Kate Delaney. Information: Lawrence Heritage State Park, 978-794-1655; Congregation Ansha Sholum: 978-237-0241, anshasholumlawrence@gmail.com.
Through March 30
East Hampstead Union Christian Church Community Food and Animal Shelter Drive to benefit St. Anne Ecumenical Food Pantry, Sandown Food Pantry, MSPCA at Nevins Farm, Salem Animal Rescue League, and Greater Derry Humane Society. Collection points at various businesses in Andover, Hampstead, Colby Corner, East Hampstead and Plaistow, including TD and People’s United banks, Hampstead Dry Cleaners and Chiropractic Wellness Centre. Information: Fran Medeiros, 603-770-8547, f.medeiros@comcast.net, ehucc.org.
Through July 31, 2020
Phillips Andover’s Addison Gallery exhibitions: “The Art of Ambition in the Colonial Northeast,” through Nov. 15; “George Washington: American Icon,” through Dec. 15; “A Wildness Distant from Ourselves: Art and Ecology in 19th-Century America,” through July 31, 2020, at Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday (while school is in session); 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays, national holidays, Dec. 24 and the month of August. Free; donations appreciated. Information: 978-749-4015, addison@andover.edu, addison.andover.edu/Pages/default.aspx.
Museums
The Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Open every Saturday, year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on other days for special events. Open for groups and classes on request. Cost: adults, $10; children 6 to 16, seniors and students, $8; members, free. Information: info@museumofprinting.org, museumofprinting.org.
Daily
Veterans Crisis Line for veterans thinking about hurting themselves, having thoughts of suicide, or becoming self-destructive, there are responders with the Department of Veterans Affairs, many of them veterans themselves, ready to help: 1-800-273-8255, press 1; text: 838255.
Senior MassParks Pass Available. Massachusetts seniors 62 and older can purchase a MassParks Pass for $10, available for purchase at all Massachusetts state parks that charge a parking fee during the period parking fees are charged. Massachusetts driver’s license or other official proof of Massachusetts residency required. Information: mass.gov. Annual federal parks passes can be obtained for a $20 fee at a national park, or a lifetime senior federal parks pass can be obtained for $80 ($10 fee for online and mail applications). Information: nps.gov for more information.
ONGOING
Registration is now open for ESOL (English-for-Speakers-of-Other-Languages), Citizenship Preparation and English Communication for Employment classes at the Merrimack Valley Immigrant & Education Center (the former Asian Center), 439 S. Union St., Building 2, Level B, Lawrence. Anyone interested in signing up for morning or evening classes should call MVIEC at 978-683-7316. For more information, visit mviec.org.