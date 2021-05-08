Dear Doctor,
Some while back you had a column on memory. Our daughter seems to have a problem learning new things for school. I wonder if you have some help for children who have some problems learning new things?
Mom
Dear Mom,
In the most simple terms you are asking for ways to get material into the brain and have it available for recall. Here are some simple hints that do work.
Repetition does help, but it may become less efficient as a learning tool.
Connecting is important in this process. Tying the known to the unknown or new knowledge is important.
Organizing and limiting new data is helpful. Keep it simple. Clump things together that make sense.
How new material is experienced is very critical. Help your daughter to see, hear, and experience what is being learned. The experiencing part really does help. Do these steps sequentially and never simultaneously.
The experience aspect can be creative. For example art, touch, video, movement may all be useful. Even singing might work. Give these a try.
Finally, work on mindfulness. Have her visualize being in the moment.
Reinforce with low key positive comments. They help. "Wow. You got that one!" etc.
See what works and make it positive. Good luck!