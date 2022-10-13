LAWRENCE — Lawrence High School Class of 1972 held its 50th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Salvatore’s Restaurant in Lawrence. Eighty people attended, 62 of whom were classmates and included Class of ‘72 President Robert Kfoury of Methuen and Vice President Judy Timko of Andover. The class graduated 477 seniors.
featured
Lawrence High School 50th reunion
