Q: Your answer to C.W. about A/C in a hot car is, like her solution, only part right. When a car is parked all day in the sun, the air inside can easily reach 120 degrees. You need to get that air out quick, replaced with the cooler outside air. The best way is to open doors on both sides for just a minute or two and let the air change, before getting in and adopting your solutions, which will then work best on all the hot objects inside over time. F.S., Oak Park, Illinois A: My answer was limited to the couple’s dispute. But, yeah, opening the car doors has been SOP since the 1950s. and I also didn’t mention using a sunshade behind the windshield (remove before driving). Anybody who has seared an impression of a hot steering wheel on their palms knows about this one. How about parking in the shade? Valet parking? Chill.
Q: The flooding in the news brings up a question. How do electric vehicles fare going through puddles or high water? Do they short out? B.K., Riverwoods, Illinois A: Electric vehicles (EVs) are just as safe to drive through standing water as normal internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Simply drive slowly and through water less than 4 inches deep, not because there could be an electrical problem but as a driving safety issue.
Q: I received a safety recall letter from Volkswagen in February stating that the driver’s side air bag inflator on my 2015 VW Beetle “may explode due to propellent degradation occurring after long-term exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling. An inflator explosion may result in sharp metal fragments striking the driver or other occupants resulting in serious injury or death.” They said they would send another letter as soon as the recall work can be completed and once parts supply permits. A repair is still not available. We bought the car new in Florida and it checks all the hot, high humidity boxes. S.D., Nokomis, Florida A: Replacement air bags remain as rare as rocking horse poop. But as they become available, they are shipped to the “big smile” states along the south and sea. Don’t be shy about pestering your car dealer and you may go to the top of the list when the parts arrive.
Q: I have a 2018 Subaru Forester with just over 24,000 miles. While the maintenance manual says brake fluid and spark plugs are due for replacing based on time/mileage (30/30 for brake fluid, 60/60 for spark plugs), when I recently got a regular oil change at the Subaru dealership, the service adviser said the 30,000-mile mark (not the 30-month time mark) will be the time for such replacements. Does that sound correct? With my amount of driving, 30,000 miles might be another couple years. Also, what’s a fair cost for spark plug replacement? I’ve seen anywhere from $200 to $500 or more. K.B., Colorado Springs, Colorado A: In my experience, spark plugs can last up to 100,000 miles, but follow the carmaker’s guidelines. As for brake fluid replacement, it is time to do the job. Brake fluid is something that is affected more by time than mileage and you are closing in on 30,000 miles. The spark plugs are around $200 retail at a dealership, but the labor charges may vary geographically. The prices you have seen may be close, but I would call around to get quotes from independent repair shops and compare them to the dealership.
Bob Weber is a writer and mechanic who became an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician in 1976. Weber’s work has appeared in professional trade magazines and various consumer publications including Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.
