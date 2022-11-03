Q: I own a 2021 Tesla Model S and I invested $1,500 on the Tesla home charger (installation costs included). Almost all my charging needs are met with my home charger. I am considering replacing my other vehicle with another EV, but not a Tesla. When asking GM and Tesla whether there is an adapter to charge a non-Tesla with my Tesla home charger, no one has been able to confirm whether this is an option. Can you assist? B.N., Bartlett, Illinois A: Every Tesla model comes with a SAE J1772 adapter to enable charging at standard charging stations, but the opposite adapter is not included. However, there are adapters that can plug into a Tesla charger like yours and then plug into cars like a Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt. Although they may cost about $200, you don’t have to install another charger at home and you can use a Tesla charger wherever you find one. The only brand that I know of is Lectron. One caveat: You won’t be able to use a Tesla Supercharger.
Q: I have a 2018 RAV4. Walking to open the door, I noticed what looks like a chip in the top of the chrome handle. I always place my hand behind the handle. I called a body shop I know asking for advice, and he said it could start peeling and would only get worse. He quoted over $400 to replace handle. I am a senior and can’t spare that much, but it makes crazy every time I go to get in. What can I do? J.L., Chicago A: If you only need the handle, that quoted price seems high. But if you need the whole system (linkage, etc.), the quote seems about right. If this is just a cosmetic issue, you may find a door handle cover for under $50. Call your dealership parts department.
Q: I have a Toyota Highlander and from time to time I transport items that block the rearview mirror. Is there any way to utilize the backup camera other than when using the reverse gear? T.Y., Easton, Pennsylvania A: The backup camera is activated when you shift into reverse. Period. Look into getting mirrors designed for towing. They stick out farther and provide a better view of what’s behind you. If you don’t care for mirrors that make your ride look like Mickey Mouse, check out clip-on trailer mirrors, which you can remove for everyday driving.
Q: I have a 2002 Volvo S60 that I have meticulously maintained in accordance with the owner’s manual. Regarding a coolant flush, the manual states: “normally the coolant does not need to be changed.” Should I now have the coolant changed or just follow the guidance in the manual? A GM engineer once told me years ago that coolant may retain its antifreeze capability for years but the anti-corrosion inhibitors degrade over time and can lead to a radiator failure. He recommended periodically draining a portion of coolant and replacing with fresh coolant to refresh the corrosion properties. J.J., Chicago, Illinois A: Your engineer friend was right — back in the day. Today’s coolants are much different and can last up to 5 years/150,000 miles or more. Many cars use organic acid technology (OAT) coolant, introduced by GM in 1995, as DEX-COOL, the first extended-life product. Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and BMW and other European cars use a special blue, silicate boosted coolant. Unless you drive under severe conditions, your owner’s manual will not steer you wrong.
Bob Weber is a writer and mechanic who became an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician in 1976. Weber’s work has appeared in professional trade magazines and various consumer publications including Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.
