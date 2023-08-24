City, town and school officials across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire are scrambling to rectify scheduling problems that had governmental boards meeting on Sept. 25, which falls on one of the holiest Jewish days of the year.
According to municipal calendars for Methuen, North Andover, Plaistow and Salem on Monday morning, the communities were hosting school board, select board and town council meetings on Yom Kippur.
“When town officials do not consider the needs of the Jewish community, which is diverse and varied, even if it’s unintentional, that unintentional move is still negatively seen by the community,” said Rabbi Max Chaiken of Temple Emanuel, at 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. “I do know, from my congregates, that this is a concern annually.”
Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day in Judaism and Samaritanism. It occurs on the 10th day of Tishrei on the lunar calendar, which typically corresponds to a day in September or early October in the secular calendar. Those who observe the holiday fill the 25-hour period from sunset to sunset with intensive prayer and a period of fasting in order to cleanse their souls and ask for forgiveness.
Yom Kippur start this year on Sunday, Sept. 24, at sunset and continues until Monday, Sept. 25, at sunset, which includes the timing of the four cities’ meetings.
“This is a very hard choice people have to make,” Chaiken said. “It’s a long ongoing conversation in the region, to my knowledge.”
Many people often equate Hanukkah in December as one of the holiest Jewish holidays, Chaiken said, but “there’s not really a close second” to Yom Kippur. Chaiken added that Yom Kippur is the Jewish equivalent of Christmas or Easter.
It is not apparent if there are any Jewish members on the four cities’ boards.
Other towns’ meetings would never have been in conflict with the date, typically falling on Thursdays or the previous Monday.
“Having lived in many communities with small Jewish populations, the Jewish holidays or High Holy Days are usually not on the radars of people,” said Rabbi Howard Mandell of Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley, 6 Dundee Park, Andover. “We should be honoring all religions…(but) that’s kind of an innocent mistake.”
North Andover immediately moved its select board meeting to the Sept. 26 to accommodate the holiday, after fielding questions about the issue.
“It was a scheduling error,” said Janice Phillips, the chair of North Andover’s select board. “It is always our intent to be respectful of major holidays and scheduling our Select Board meetings.”
Mayor Neil Perry, who serves as the chairperson of Methuen’s School Committee, said the date will most likely be moved.
“We’ll probably end up rescheduling it because I wouldn’t want to make anybody have to come out,” Perry said.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong did not respond to comment about the schedule.
Plaistow’s Selectman Chair Bill Coye originally said if municipal employees wanted to take the holiday off, they could, but that the meeting date would not be changed.
“Unfortunately, this falls on a workday during the week and Town Hall is open,” Coye said in his first email. “I am aware that Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest day of the Jewish Year. If there is anyone that works for the town or a member of the select board that needs the day off to observe, they certainly can, and I would fully support that as I would for any religious denomination.”
Coye wrote that he believed that this is how many “places of employment handle this situation.” He called it “not a decision that is taken lightly.”
Coye has since emailed that his response “didn’t seem right” and he was reaching out to the select board to move the meeting to the week before, on Monday, Sept. 18.
Salem appears to be keeping the scheduled town council meeting. Officials did not respond for comment.
Chaiken and Mandell, however, said he is not upset about the situation. Instead, they see it as a place for local governmental organizations to grow.
“The reality of the world is there are very few Jews in some communities,” Mandell said, adding it should be up to the city clerk or other officials to find out about the major holidays or reach out to different religious leaders in their towns.
By changing the meetings and taking note to the date, Chaiken said the communities are able to grow.
“One of the ways we fight systemic antisemitism is to raise awareness,” Chaiken said. “Far too often, American society centers on Christianity without thinking of it.”
