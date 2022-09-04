EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 2 of a two-part story on Edward Francis Searles.
Today’s story continues with Edward Francis Searles, who was known around New England for his grand castles and philanthropic work.
When his wealthy wife Mary died in 1891 at their Methuen estate, Pine Lodge, he was named as the sole heir of a massive fortune. Her death occurred just a few years after their marriage, which was a hot topic of gossip because Mary was a quarter century his senior and many speculated he only married her for the money.
Mary – aka “America’s richest widow” – inherited the estate of her first husband, Mark Hopkins, a California railroad magnate. Searles (1841-1920) would not get his millions without a legal battle and a clothesline of dirty linen.
Mary’s adopted son Timothy Hopkins filed a suit to contest the will, which opened a Pandora’s box exposing Edward’s use of occultism to win the hand of Mary and control of her coffers.
Judge Rollin E. Harmon presided over the hearings which began on Sept. 22, 1891 in Essex County Court in Salem, Massachusetts.
The press covered the scandal relentlessly and the public could not get enough. Headlines captured the bizarre combination of eccentricity and wealth. The courtroom was jam-packed with spectators.
Edward’s council was top draw – Col. Solomon Lincoln, William Allen, and three barristers from the Dodge dynasty – Fredrick, Butler, and Richard.
Timothy hired a string of powerful attorneys including Elbridge T. Burley of Lawrence and William Crowninshield Endicott. There were 21 other claimants who joined forces with him. Most of them were first and second cousins to the late dowager.
Many came forward to collaborate the claim that Edward’s hold over Mary came from the spirit world.
A year before Mary began her relationship with Searles she was dabbling in the occult and kept a private medium on staff at her San Francisco mansion on Nob Hill.
The most compelling testimony came from John Crook, the son of Mary’s former physician, who was living at the Nob Hill house and attending the spook’s fests, sometimes playing the role of medium.
His testimony, along with others, put Edward on the rack as all his sorcery secrets were spilled.
On the advent of Edward, he encouraged Mary to employ two more mediums – Henry Slade and Nathan A. Bolles, both proven to be notorious charlatans.
They were instrumental to Edward and his scheme to master the art of table-tipping and slate-writing – two methods of how spirits communicate with spiritualists during séances. Edward soon slipped into the role of spiritual consultant to Mary on matters of money and matrimony.
Crook told the court he witnessed a spook’s matchmaking session when Edward was acting as the medium and slate scribbler.
A “spirit” interjected and possessed Edward’s hand, forcing it to write a message. He blushed and acted as though he were trying to rub off the message, but Mary grabbed the slate. It said: “Mr. Searles should marry Mrs. Hopkins!”
He recalled another session when Mary asked if she should deed Timothy the Menlo Park property, one of her vast estates. Crook said it was obvious Edward wanted a negative reply and the answers came by the table tipping.
It then became a question of muscle and Edward did his best to hold the table down, but Crook had more vim and tipped it.
No sooner had the answer “yes” been given when Edward shut the séance down for the night.
Crook stated, “From this time on while I remained with Mrs. Hopkins, I watched the moves of Searles and acquired mental ascendency over her, and when he carried his point, he found an excuse for sending me away.”
Edward used this modus operandi to isolate all of Mary’s relatives.
Next, a new will (cutting out Timothy and all her relatives) made by Mary on July 18, 1888 with attorney Dodge was scrutinized. It was drawn up in Methuen at Pine Lodge and witnessed by two workers on the estate: Charles M. Thornton, a landscape gardener from Lawrence, and William O. Norris, a carpenter from Methuen.
When Thornton and Norris were called to take the stand, attorney Burley asked them to read parts of the will and interpret the content. Both men could not read or write beyond their own names, nor could they comprehend what was in the will.
Despite the damaging testimonies, Mary’s will stood as is-. On Oct. 24, 1891 Judge Harmon announced his decision — Edward Francis Searles was Mary’s sole heir.
Edward did settle with a few contesters, including Timothy who received $3.2 million in stocks, cash and land.
More scandal came for Edward in September 1892 when he was sued in Suffolk County by Lowell Mason Maxham.
Maxham’s attorney, M. W. Buck, filed for nonpayment of services performed by his client for Edward while he was fighting to keep his inheritance from Mary.
Edward recruited Maxham to keep certain witnesses out of the area during the trial hearings. Buck furnished a bill to the press with detailed expenses incurred.
One of the names disclosed on the bill was George Williams, also known as George Wilson, or Dearborne. It was noted that Salem courts attempted to contact this witness but were not able to track him down
Edward’s motive to keep the witnesses from testifying was never disclosed, but one can only assume it would have hindered his chances of victory.
Many of the materials from the trial are housed in the Stanford University Archives in the Timothy Hopkins Papers and “The Searles Saga” by Martina Flinton.
