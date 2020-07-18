LAWRENCE — City police and state troopers confiscated more than 400 pounds of fireworks in a "successful joint operation" over the past several weeks.
Local officers worked alongside troopers assigned to the fire and explosion investigation section of the state police "to address the issue of illegal fireworks coming into the city and state from New Hampshire," according to a report.
The use of illegal fireworks and noise disturbances caused by them has been a persistent problem this spring and summer.
"This is obviously a significant issue we've been having and we are trying to do everything we can to give our residents relief," said police Chief Roy Vasque.
In addition to seizing fireworks, police issued court summonses to drivers they stopped coming from New Hampshire into Massachusetts, according to the report.
Vasque said the cooperative effort with state police is just the latest "multifaceted approach" they are using to keep illegal fireworks out of Lawrence.
He said one man stopped had $800 worth of fireworks.
Police have assigned officers both in uniform and plain clothes, in marked and unmarked cruisers, and patrolled neighborhoods looking for fireworks and investigating complaints.
Vasque said the community has been warned about illegal fireworks and their dangers through fliers and radio messages.
Fireworks complaints can be emailed to Lawrence police at disorder@lawpd.com. But Vasque said dial 911 if a safety issue is posed.
Vasque "as always" said he is grateful for the help and collaboration with state troopers and "looks forward to similar operations in the future."
