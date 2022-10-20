The 30th annual Trot for Special Tots was held on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Andover and raised $75,000 for the Professional Center for Child Development of Andover and Lawrence. More than 300 runners, walkers, volunteers and allies hit the road in either the 1M walk or 5K race to support the nonprofit organization, which was established 50 years ago to provide children of all abilities with a solid foundation for lifelong learning through educational and therapeutic programs.
