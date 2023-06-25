The 129th Lawrence Firefighters Memorial Sunday Mass was held June 11 at the Central Station to honor retired Lawrence firefighters James DiBenedetto, Albert Boutin and Joseph Arsenault, who passed away during the past year.
Lawrence Fire Chaplain Reverend Chris Casey celebrated Mass, which was attended by current firefighters, retirees and family members of the deceased. Following the Mass, Lawrence fire captain Eric Zahn, past president of Lawrence Firefighters Union, IAFL-CIO Local 146, announced 11 scholarships for recent high school graduates.
