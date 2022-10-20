A 100th birthday party was held on Sunday, Sept. 11, for Annette Comtois Hyatt, the widow of Leo Hyatt, at Nevins Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Methuen. Hyatt’s three children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren were in attendance. Hyatt was born and brought up in South Lawrence and attended Sacred Heart School and Wilfred Hairdressing Academy in Boston. She owned and operated Annette’s Beauty Salon on South Broadway for 40 years.
